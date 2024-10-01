Việt Nam, Ireland see positive prospects for cooperation in education, science: scholar

HÀ NỘI — The successes in education and science and technology cooperation between Việt Nam and Ireland have been serving as a solid foundation for the development of bilateral relations in other areas where both countries have significant potential, such as renewable energy, agriculture, and innovation, according to a scholar.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency in Europe ahead of the upcoming state visit to Ireland by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, Associate Professor Dr. Trần Lê Nam from the School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering under the University College Dublin (UCD) further said although Việt Nam set up its diplomatic relations with Ireland in 1996, relatively late compared to other European countries, the two nations have achieved significant accomplishments in the fields of education, training, and science-technology.

Each year, the Irish government offers 30 full scholarships for Vietnamese students to learn at top universities in the European country. With the collaboration of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Ireland also provides several postgraduate scholarships to Việt Nam as part of a national poverty reduction programme. Since 2015, the bilateral education exchange programme has facilitated partnerships between 15 Vietnamese and eight Irish universities across various fields, stated Nam.

According to the expert, bilateral cooperation in science and technology has also achieved remarkable successes. In 2010, the Irish Aid programme supported the establishment of the Ireland-Vietnam Initiative for Blood-borne Virus Initiative (IVVI), which is based on collaboration between the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Việt Nam and the UCD.

Việt Nam and Ireland recently prioritised cooperation in areas such as agricultural economics, food safety and nutrition, environmental issues, climate change response, and innovation through joint projects funded by the Irish government. The Irish Research Council and the Irish Aid have supported projects on addressing air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, and related health issues in HCM City.

With education and training cooperation as a focal point of the Vietnamese top leader's visit to Ireland, Nam expressed his belief that upgrading bilateral relations in this sphere will open up broader opportunities for bilateral collaboration, helping the two countries enhance the quality of education, research, and human resources development.

This move will also facilitate closer collaboration between universities and research institutes in both countries on high-tech research projects, he said, adding that research projects in renewable energy, climate change, and pharmaceuticals can get priority, allowing Vietnamese research institutes to learn from and access Ireland's advanced technologies. — VNS