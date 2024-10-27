Prime Minister leaves Hà Nội for visits to three Middle East countries

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam left Hà Nội on Sunday morning for official visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar, attendance at the 8th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), and a working trip to Saudi Arabia.

The trips, to last until November 1, will be made at the respective invitations of UAE President of Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jasim Al-Thani, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman.

Accompanying the PM and his spouse are Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn; Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Trần Văn Sơn; Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên; Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung; Minister of Information and Communications Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng; Minister of Science and Technology Huỳnh Thành Đạt; and Minister of Justice Nguyễn Hải Ninh.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the UAE Nguyễn Thanh Diệp, Vietnamese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Đặng Xuân Dũng, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Qatar Nguyễn Huy Hiệp are also on the list.

These are the first official visits to the UAE and Qatar by a Vietnamese PM over the past 15 years, and the first-ever visit to Saudi Arabia since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1999. This also marks the first time the PM has been invited as the chief guest and the only high-ranking leader in Asia to address the IFF.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are identified as important, long-term, and comprehensive partners in various fields in the Middle East. These countries also view Việt Nam as a key partner in Southeast Asia, aligning with their "Look East" policy. The relations between Việt Nam and the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have been growing, with increasingly close cooperation and mutual support at various multilateral forums.

PM Chính’s visits are expected to create a new momentum for traditional areas of cooperation, create breakthroughs in potential fields, and, above all, establish a firm political trust to pave the way for a new phase of cooperation between Việt Nam and the three countries, as well as the entire region.

This is a practical step in realising the 13th National Party Congress’s foreign policy of multilateralisation and diversification of external ties, active and proactive international integration, with a priority to the diversification of markets, partners and supply chains, contributing to reinforcing an environment of peace and cooperation, while maximising resources for national development. VNS