Home Politics & Law

Lawmakers discuss property market management, social housing development

October 28, 2024 - 10:21
This sitting is broadcast live on television and radio channels.
National Assembly deputy Nguyễn Thị Việt Nga from the northern province of Hải Dương speaks at the ongoing eighth session in Hà Nội on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

HÀ NỘI - The National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to discuss a report by a supervision delegation and a draft Resolution of the legislature on the results of the thematic supervision on the implementation of policies and laws regarding the management of the real estate market and the development of social housing from 2015 to the end of 2023, within the framework of its ongoing eighth session in Hà Nội on Monday.

This sitting is broadcast live on television and radio channels.

In its fifth session, the legislative body passed Resolution No. 90/2023/QH15 concerning the National Assembly's supervision programme for 2024 on June 8, 2023, along with Resolution No. 95/2023/QH15, dated June 22, 2023, on establishing a supervision delegation for the implementation of policies and laws regarding the management of the real estate market and the development of social housing from 2015 to the end of 2023.

The supervisory topic is said to be challenging, with broad content and scope, as the real estate market and social housing involve various industries and sectors, as well as the management responsibilities of many ministries, sectors, and localities.

Its goals are to evaluate the achieved results, limitations, difficulties, and obstacles; identify causes and clarify the responsibilities of agencies, organisations, and individuals; and propose recommendations and solutions to enhance the effectiveness of the implementation of these policies and laws, especially after the Law on Real Estate Business (amended), the Law on Housing (amended), and the revised Land Law were adopted by the 15th National Assembly in its sixth session.

At the end of the afternoon session, lawmakers will listen to a report and a verification report regarding the draft Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Officers of the Việt Nam People's Army; and then discuss this draft law in groups. - VNS

Society

Obstacles to be removed in social housing development

Reviewing work over the first six months this year, Đậu Minh Thanh, Chief of the Ministry of Construction Office, said the building of social housing projects is still far off from the target set by the Government of 130,000 homes completed by the end of the year.

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Cuba strengthen security cooperation

The two parties committed to enhancing cooperation by sharing experience in force building, inspection, supervision, training, and immigration management, contributing to safeguarding national security and maintaining social order and safety in each country.
Politics & Law

PM’s official trip to elevate Việt Nam-UAE ties: Ambassador

The elevation of the bilateral relations is important to the UAE to expand collaboration and investment in the areas of its interests such as high technology, clean energy, AI, computing technology and semiconductors, he said, adding the move will create opportunities for Vietnamese tech giants like FPT, Viettel and Vingroup.
Politics & Law

PM starts official visit to UAE

The UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, along with the broader Gulf region, are not only major partners, markets and investors, but also financial and technology hubs, offering vast potential for cooperation with Việt Nam.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese Prime Minister to visit UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam will pay official visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar, attend the 8th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), and make a working trip to Saudi Arabia, from October 27 to November 1.

