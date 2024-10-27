PM meets Vietnamese community in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday afternoon met with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community living in seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) within the framework of his official visit to the Middle Eastern country.

Extending his best wishes to the Vietnamese community in the UAE, Chính said that Vietnamese people in the UAE, regardless of their position or job, always demonstrate capacity, enthusiasm, intelligence, solidarity, and mutual support. They always look towards the homeland with deep love for the nation and their compatriots.

Regarding the Việt Nam-UAE relationship, he said that after more than 30 years, the bilateral friendship and cooperation have been developing positively in various fields such as politics, diplomacy, trade, investment, labour and tourism.

During this visit, the two sides will upgrade their ties and sign the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Chính said, adding that this agreement will provide a foundation and important condition for elevating the bilateral relationship and enable further development for the Vietnamese community.

The Government leader affirmed that the Party and State always consider the overseas Vietnamese (OV) community an inseparable part of the nation and pay due attention to taking care of Vietnamese nationals both inside and outside the country.

Regarding the proposals of Vietnamese in the UAE, PM Chính said he will direct relevant ministries and sectors to work on meeting their needs, improving their spiritual and material lives and promoting their role and position in the host country.

He highlighted that he would consiider and direct the early establishment of a Vietnamese people association and a Vietnamese cultural centre in the UAE, aimed at preserving the Vietnamese language and culture.

PM Chính also briefed the expatriates on the domestic situation, stressing that despite enduring hardships due to prolonged resistance wars and embargoes, Việt Nam has never before achieved such fortune, power, international standing and prestige as it does today.

He recalled the Party’s policy of bringing Việt Nam into an era of the nation’s rise and expressed his belief that the Vietnamese community in the UAE will further thrive, better integrate into the host society, abide by local laws, and preserve the national identity, serving as a bridge for the bilateral friendship.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to the UAE Nguyễn Thanh Diệp, there are currently over 5,000 Vietnamese people living in the country.

Community representatives said that there remains great potential for cooperation between the two countries. They expressed their hope to receive support in handling issues related to procedures, documents, and visas. VNS