Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Singapore sign treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters

October 28, 2024 - 20:30
Việt Nam and Singapore signed the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters at the headquarters of the Singapore Ministry of Law on Monday.
Việt Nam and Singapore signed the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters at the headquarters of the Singapore Ministry of Law. — VNA/VNS Photo Đỗ Vân

SINGAPORE – Việt Nam and Singapore signed the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters at the Singapore Ministry of Law headquarters on Monday.

The treaty was signed by Singapore's Minister of State for the Ministry of Law and Ministry of Transport, Murali Pillai SC and Việt Nam’s Prosecutor-General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy Nguyễn Huy Tiến.

It sets out a framework for both countries to make requests for and provide legal assistance in criminal matters to each other, such as in locating or identifying persons, taking of evidence, and executing searches and seizures.

Murali said: “Singapore and Việt Nam enjoy close and longstanding relations, diplomatically, as well as in the fields of economic, technical and legal cooperation. Singapore and Việt Nam are also parties to the ASEAN Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, and we have had close cooperation under that treaty for many years. The treaty builds on this strong foundation and paves the way for even more effective cooperation in the prevention and suppression of crime," according to a press release from the Singaporean Ministry of Law.

Tiến said: “The signing of the bilateral agreement is a testament to the comprehensive cooperation results between Việt Nam and Singapore, thereby contributing to the Việt Nam-Singapore Strategic Partnership becoming increasingly deeper and more substantial”.

Prior to the ceremony, the officials exchanged views on several topics and looked forward to strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

On the same day, Tiến met with Singapore's Attorney General, Lucien Wong, during which they discussed further collaboration and experience-sharing in addressing cross-border financial crimes and the implementation of the treaty. — VNS

Related Stories

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Singapore hold 14th defence policy dialogue

The two sides agreed to keep making efforts to promote defence ties in the time ahead, with a focus on increasing delegation exchanges at all levels, especially high levels, to consult with each other and share viewpoints on issues of common concern and cooperation orientations in a timely manner

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Kiên Giang continues measures against IUU fishing

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lâm Minh Thanh has asked the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to complete the registration, the granting of technical safety certificates and fishing licences for vessels, as well as the installation of vessel monitoring systems (VMS) according to regulations.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam - Laos combatant alliance a testament of special bilateral ties

With the spirit of proletarian internationalism and following President Ho Chi Minh’s teaching that “helping the friend means helping ourselves”, volunteer soldiers and experts of Vietnam in Laos made substantial contributions to excellently fulfill the duty of joining hands with the Lao army and people to secure complete victory in the resistance wars against the French and US invaders.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom