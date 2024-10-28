Việt Nam, Singapore sign treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters

SINGAPORE – Việt Nam and Singapore signed the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters at the Singapore Ministry of Law headquarters on Monday.

The treaty was signed by Singapore's Minister of State for the Ministry of Law and Ministry of Transport, Murali Pillai SC and Việt Nam’s Prosecutor-General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy Nguyễn Huy Tiến.

It sets out a framework for both countries to make requests for and provide legal assistance in criminal matters to each other, such as in locating or identifying persons, taking of evidence, and executing searches and seizures.

Murali said: “Singapore and Việt Nam enjoy close and longstanding relations, diplomatically, as well as in the fields of economic, technical and legal cooperation. Singapore and Việt Nam are also parties to the ASEAN Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, and we have had close cooperation under that treaty for many years. The treaty builds on this strong foundation and paves the way for even more effective cooperation in the prevention and suppression of crime," according to a press release from the Singaporean Ministry of Law.

Tiến said: “The signing of the bilateral agreement is a testament to the comprehensive cooperation results between Việt Nam and Singapore, thereby contributing to the Việt Nam-Singapore Strategic Partnership becoming increasingly deeper and more substantial”.

Prior to the ceremony, the officials exchanged views on several topics and looked forward to strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

On the same day, Tiến met with Singapore's Attorney General, Lucien Wong, during which they discussed further collaboration and experience-sharing in addressing cross-border financial crimes and the implementation of the treaty. — VNS