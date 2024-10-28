Party leader welcomes French Communist Party delegation

HÀ NỘI – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for a high-ranking delegation from the French Communist Party (PCF) led by its National Secretary Fabien Roussel.

The delegation is in Việt Nam to attend the fourth theoretical workshop between the CPV and the PCF.

Welcoming the delegation, General Secretary Lâm highlighted the visit's importance in reinforcing political trust and bolstering the century-old solidarity and special relationship between the two parties.

He expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the support and solidarity extended by the PCF, French communists and people to the CPV and the Vietnamese people, particularly amid the continuously evolving global landscape.

Expressing his delight at the growth in bilateral ties, particularly the recent elevation to a comprehensive strategic partnership, Lâm underscored the pivotal role of party-to-party relations in fortifying the political foundation and advancing Việt Nam-France relations, as well as in promoting the framework of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).

He provided an overview of Việt Nam’s achievements over nearly four decades of renewal under the CPV’s leadership, emphasising efforts to successfully realise the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, towards the 14th one.

The top leader of Việt Nam suggested that the two parties increase cooperation in existing areas, including the theoretical workshop mechanism, which facilitates the sharing of theoretical issues and practical experience to enhance each party's operational capacity.

Lâm also recommended directions and measures to further deepen relations between the two parties.

Roussel, in turn, stressed that the PCF highly values and prioritises the strengthening of its relationship with the CPV. He expressed a wish to maintain and uphold existing areas of cooperation, particularly through the theoretical workshop mechanism.

The PCF always strives and stays ready to make practical and effective contributions to advancing the Việt Nam-France comprehensive strategic partnership, including collaboration in economy and trade, rail and waterway transportation, locality-to-locality partnerships, and parliamentary cooperation, as well as joint efforts within the OIF, he said.

Earlier, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung chaired talks with the PCF delegation to review the recent progress in party-to-party relations and outlined specific ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two parties.

The talks also touched upon specific strategies to enhance political, economic, trade, cultural, and educational ties, and other areas of collaboration between Việt Nam and France, as well as global and regional issues of shared concern. — VNS