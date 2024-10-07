Top leader of Việt Nam receives National Secretary of French Communist Party

PARIS – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm received National Secretary of the French Communist Party (PCF) Fabien Roussel and senior PCF officials, including parliamentarians at the French National Assembly and Senate, in Paris on Monday.

The meeting was part of Lâm’s trip to attend the 19th Francophonie Summit and official visit to France.

The Vietnamese leader noted that the meeting with the PCF National Secretary was a chance to strengthen the friendship and solidarity between the CPV and the PCF, of which late President Hồ Chí Minh was a founding member.

The Party, State, and people of Việt Nam always treasure and keep in mind the PCF’s support throughout history, from the struggles for national independence in the past to the building and safeguarding of a socialist country at present, he affirmed.

He informed Roussel about Việt Nam’s achievements over nearly 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal) as well as the CPV’s foreign policy, which includes maintaining and promoting relations with communist and workers’ parties and left-wing forces to make appropriate contributions to the world’s revolutionary cause.

Lâm also briefly presented the outcomes of his attendance in the 19th Francophonie Summit and official visit to France, particularly the elevation of the countries’ relations to a new height, opening up numerous opportunities for intensive cooperation in various areas.

Praising the recent efforts by and positive results of the PCF, the Vietnamese leader expressed his hope that the PCF will continue bringing into play its experience and revolutionary tradition to further raise its stature and role in France and Europe.

He asked the CPV and the PCF to keep active and fruitful cooperation, including in bolstering economic-trade ties and locality-to-locality collaboration, increasing mutual visits, maintaining connections between the CPV’s Nhân dân (People) newspaper and the PCF’s L'Humanité newspaper, organising the fourth theoretical workshop between the two parties, and arranging a coming visit to Việt Nam by the PCF National Secretary.

For his part, Roussel described Lâm’s official visit to France as important to enhancing solidarity and friendship between the two parties, and making a new stride for the two countries’ strategic partnership.

Congratulating Lâm on his election as General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, he voiced his belief that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people will reap even more significant accomplishments under the General Secretary’s leadership.

He also highly valued Việt Nam’s achievements over nearly 40 years of Đổi mới, affirming the role and right leadership of the CPV.

The PCF always treasures and prioritises developing the solidarity and friendship with the CPV, Roussel remarked, adding it will exert efforts to further reinforce the foundation of the good relations between the two parties, thereby contributing to the ties between the two countries and their people, including economic, parliamentary, and locality-to-locality connections. – VNS