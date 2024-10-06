Top leader attends ceremony honouring outstanding Francophone enterprises

PARIS — Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm on October 5 attended a ceremony to hand over the Francophone Economic Forum (FFA) award to outstanding businesses where FPT Corporation of Việt Nam was honoured.

The FFA award aims to honour outstanding businesses and individuals in various sectors and fields.

In his speech at the event, Lâm emphasised that as an active and responsible member of the Francophone community, Việt Nam consistently implements the organisation's objectives, contributing to the solidarity and development of the Francophone organisation.

The award honours the dynamism and creativity of enterprises in the field of science and technology, he said, adding that the recognition of FPT Corporation with this award once again demonstrates Việt Nam' active and proactive participation in the Francophone community.

Phạm Minh Tuấn, Deputy General Director of FPT Corporation and General Director of FPT Software, said it is honoured to receive this award as this recognition holds significant meaning for the continuous efforts and contributions by the FPT to the Francophone community.

Since entering the French market in 2008, the FPT has consistently focused on promoting international cooperation, economic relations, and cultural exchanges between France and Việt Nam. Notably, in July, it established the FPT Francophone association, which connects high-quality French-speaking human resources within and outside the corporation. This initiative supports FPT's strategy to expand business operations not only in France but also in other French-speaking countries such as Canada, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Morocco.

As a partner providing digital transformation services and advanced technologies for major corporations in France, the FPT aims to be a bridge, accompanying French businesses in particular and those in French-speaking countries in general. The Vietnamese firm is committed to contributing to making Việt Nam an attractive destination for new technologies, particularly in fields such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation, green transition, automotive technology, and semiconductors, Tuấn said.

Thanks to the strong support and guidance from Vietnamese leaders, the FPT has achieved robust globalisation and expanded its reach worldwide over the past 25 years, he said, adding that this companionship has enabled it to confidently assert its position on the international stage, particularly in Francophone countries. — VNS