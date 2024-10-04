Character licensing a new business model for Bình Dương

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Character licensing was the focus of a trade exhibition that took place in the southern province of Bình Dương on Thursday.

The Việt Nam–Korea Character Licensing Festival 2024 (VKCLF 2024) was organised by the Korea Creative Content Agency in Việt Nam (KOCCA) and the World Trade Center Bình Dương New City.

A character (or brand) licence allows the promotional use of logos or images, including famous film and cartoon characters, on products for consumers.

The trade fair aimed to help Vietnamese businesses in Bình Dương, which hosts several industrial parks, explore new growth directions, especially those based on creativity and copyright.

It was an opportunity for them to learn from the booming character industry in South Korea, which has become a strong pillar of the East Asian economy, with globally famous imagery of the traditional dress hanbok, South Korean foods, Korean pop (K-pop) and famous artists.

Speaking at the event, KOCCA Việt Nam Director Seong Im Kyeong said: “With Bình Dương’s modern infrastructure and commitment to developing the iconic character industry, I believe we can achieve successes and expand cooperation in this field.

“This is not only an opportunity for over 100 Vietnamese and South Korean businesses to meet, but it also serves as a platform for experts and managers to discuss the challenges and opportunities in building an innovative economic model in the region.

“The development of the character licensing industry is considered part of a long-term strategy to create a creativity-based economy and promote sustainable growth in Bình Dương.”

Fifteen companies from South Korea took part in the exhibition, showcasing unique and creative products made with images of iconic characters in their country. — VNS