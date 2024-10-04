Budget revenue from import-export activities up 13.5%

HÀ NỘI — State budget revenue from import-export activities in the first nine months of 2024 reached more than VNĐ306 trillion (US$12.4 billion), accounting for 81.7 per cent of the set target and increasing 13.5 per cent from the same period last year, the General Department of Vietnam Customs (GDVC) has reported.

The country’s total import and export value hit nearly $579 billion, up 16.3 per cent year-on-year. Exports were valued at nearly $300 billion, marking a 15.4 per cent annual rise, while imports totalled $279 billion, up 17.3 per cent, resulting in a trade surplus of $20.8 billion.

For 2024, the National Assembly has assigned the GDVC to collect VNĐ375 trillion for the state coffer, with VNĐ204 trillion expected from import-export activities.

The general department plans to continue reforming customs policies and procedures to ensure effective management, prevent trade fraud, and better perform the tasks of safeguarding national sovereignty and ensuring economic security.

It noted that smuggling and illegal cross-border goods transport remain complex, with a rise in cases showing criminal signs. In the third quarter of 2024, the number of cases investigated by customs authorities increased by 25 per cent year-on-year, and the number of cases transferred to other competent agencies for investigation rose by 50 per cent. — VNS