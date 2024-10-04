More than 10,000 perfume bottles confiscated in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — More than 10,000 perfume bottles with unclear origin were confiscated from a shop in the capital city on Thursday.

It was the result of a surprise check by the Directorate of Market Surveillance into the shop, located on the ground floor of the Eco Green building at 286 Nguyễn Xiển Street.

Labels on the bottles said they were from famous brands such as True Love, First Love, Mon Paris, Maiden, Karri and others.

But a close inspection showed that there was no indication of where they were made.

There were no labels in Vietnamese to indicate their origins, which is required in accordance with regulations for foreign-imported goods as specified in the Government’s Decree 43 from 2017.

Barcodes on the bottles had a series of numbers underneath starting with 697, indicating that they came from China.

The bottles were packed into boxes ready to be delivered to buyers in Quảng Ninh, Tây Ninh, HCM City, Đà Nẵng City and Đồng Nai.

The shop was registered under a company called Zenpali Group Joint Stock Company.

They sell cosmetics and hygiene products such as perfume, lipstick and electric toothbrushes through live-stream sessions on the social media platforms TikTok and Facebook.

The products are sold through different accounts, one of them named Phan Thủy Tiên, with over four million followers.

A representative from the company was able to present a certificate of business registration dated 2018 and a certificate of local business registration dated early 2023, both issued by the Hà Nội Department of Planning and Investment.

However, they were unable to show invoices and documents proving their legal origins.

Further investigations are underway.

The inspection was part of the authorities' efforts to reduce counterfeit consumer goods on digital commerce platforms through 2025, in accordance with Project 319 approved by the Prime Minister. — VNS