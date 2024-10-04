Foreign investment surpasses $24.78 billion in 9 months

HÀ NỘI — Total registered foreign investment into Việt Nam has exceeded US$24.78 billion as of September 30, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

This is an increase of 11.6 per cent year-on-year, and includes new capital, adjustments, and capital contributions via share purchases.

In September alone, foreign capital neared $4.26 billion, the highest monthly figure this year, accounting for 17.2 per cent of the nine-month total.

Notably, significant investments were directed toward large-scale projects in semiconductors, energy, electronic components, and high-value-added products between January and September.

Foreign investors channeled funds into 18 out of 21 economic sectors, with manufacturing and processing leading at nearly $15.64 billion, or 63.1 per cent of the total registered capital, a slight 0.4 per cent annual decrease.

Real estate followed with over $4.38 billion, or 17.7 per cent of total registered capital, nearly twice the same period last year.

Electricity production and distribution, and wholesale and retail saw investments of approximately $1.12 billion and $920 million, respectively.

The wholesale and retail sector, meanwhile, led in the number of new projects, making up 35 per cent of the total.

By the end of September, 98 countries and territories had invested in Việt Nam.

Singapore topped the list with $7.35 billion, followed by China with over $3.2 billion. Other major investors included the Republic of Korea, Hongkong (China), and Japan.

China topped the list of investors with new projects, accounting for 29.3 per cent of the total. Meanwhile, the RoK took the lead in capital adjustments (23.9 per cent) and share purchases (25.6 per cent).

Geographically, foreign investors poured capital into 55 provinces and cities across Việt Nam in the first nine months. The northern province of Bắc Ninh attracted the most, $4.5 billion, a 3.47-fold increase from the same period last year.

According to the agency, the nine-month export turnover of the foreign-funded sector, including crude oil, was estimated at over $217.4 billion, up 14.1 per cent year-on-year, accounting for 72.1 per cent of Việt Nam's total export revenue.

The sector recorded a trade surplus of nearly $38 billion, including crude oil, and over $36.5 billion without crude oil.

This surplus offset the domestic sector's trade deficit of nearly $18.2 billion, helping the country achieve an overall surplus of about $19.8 billion. — VNA/VNS