Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

Positive signals for exports in remaining months of 2024

October 03, 2024 - 21:28
Việt Nam’s exports are expected to thrive in the remaining months of the year thanks to local businesses' concerted efforts and robust results during the January – September period, according to insiders.
At Đình Vũ Port, Hải Phòng. Việt Nam ships some US$300 billion worth of goods abroad during January – September, rising 16 per cent against the same time last year. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s exports are expected to thrive in the remaining months of the year thanks to local businesses' concerted efforts and robust results during the January – September period, according to insiders.

The country was estimated to ship some US$300 billion worth of goods abroad during January – September, rising 16 per cent against the same time last year.

Trần Thanh Hải, deputy director of the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said several groups of products posting export revenue of more than $10 billion each included machines, equipment, tool and spare parts, telephones and components, computers, electronic products and components, textiles, wood and wooden products, vehicles and spare parts while there were 11 groups of products and 31 groups of goods with export turnover of over $5 billion and $1 billion each, respectively.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), agro-forestry-aquatic product exports rose 21 per cent to over $46 billion during the nine-month span, with the value of agricultural products accounting for the lion share of $24.85 billion, a year-on-year increase of 27.7 per cent.

The Vietnam Fruits and Vegetables Association (VINAFRUIT) said fruit and vegetable exports reached a record high of $5.6 billion, surging 34 per cent against the same time last year. The revenue is equal to the figure of the whole 2023 and is expected to grow strongly in the last quarter.

As Typhoon Yagi has left devastation for the agricultural sector, the MARD and localities are working to recover for stable production and early completion of export orders.

Deputy Director of the MARD’s Department of Forestry Triệu Văn Lực said the forestry industry is making efforts to concretise and even surpass its export target of $15.2 billion for the whole year.

The ministry is continuing to support enterprises to improve their capacity in responding and resolving trade competition issues while organising exhibitions and trade promotion events to seek and expand markets for forestry products, he said.

Economists held that with a view to ensuring stable economic growth, localities not affected by Typhoon Yagi are accelerating production in compensation for the difficulties that the typhoon-hit provinces are encountering.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phùng Đức Tiến affirmed that the sector is striving to realise the export revenue target of $54-55 billion assigned by the Government. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

Hà Nội opens Fruit and Agricultural Products Week

The fair is being held to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Hà Nội's Liberation Day. It also aims to provide an opportunity for businesses and cooperatives to promote and introduce products, stimulate domestic consumption and increase Hà Nội's total retail sales of goods.
Economy

Innovative nation

Innovate Vietnam 2024 was a place where innovations met opportunities. The latest tech products and solutions from Vietnamese companies were on display. Foreign investors expressed their commitment to helping Việt Nam develop tech capabilities, especially in the AI and semiconductor industries.
Economy

The 20th Craft Village Fair 2024 begins

On October 3, the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre held the opening ceremony for the 20th Traditional Craft Village Fair 2024 and presented awards for the Hanoi Traditional Craft Product Competition 2024.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom