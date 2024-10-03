US initiates administrative reviews of anti-dumping duties on three products from Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has initiated administrative reviews on three Vietnamese exports currently subject to anti-dumping duties, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam.

The anti-dumping duty reviews target frozen tra and basa fish fillets, honey and copper pipe. The final decision is expected to be issued by August 31, 2025 at the latest.

For frozen tra and basa fish fillets, the review period runs from August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024. Meanwhile, the review period for honey runs from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024 and copper pipe from August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024.

Under US laws, within 35 days of the notice of initiation, DOC will select mandatory respondents based on their export volumes, as reported by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) or through their responses to quantity and value (Q&V) questionnaires. Any producers/exporters listed in the review notice but without export activity during the review period must inform the department within 30 days of the notice.

For countries deemed non-market economies by the US, such as Việt Nam, businesses seeking separate duty rates must submit applications and answer Q&V questionaires within 30 days of the notice.

Failure to apply for a separate rate could result in the imposition of the national rate, which is often high.

The Trade Remedies Authority has advised relevant producers/exporters to stay informed on case developments, comply fully with US investigation requirements and closely cooperate with the authority throughout the review process. — VNS