Vietnamese, Japanese businesses promote technology supply-demand connection

HẢI PHÒNG — Enterprises from the port city of Hải Phòng and Japan’s Kitakyushu city on October 2 took part in a technology supply-demand connection session held by the Hải Phòng Department of Science and Technology and several Japanese units.

The event is an activity to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the establishment of friendship and cooperation between the twin cities of Hải Phòng and Kitakyushu.

It also aimed to support Vietnamese enterprises to access technology, improve competitiveness, deeply join in the global production and supply chain, and have the opportunity to become outsourcing units, ventures of Japanese partners.

Speaking at the event, Ono Hirokaru, Chairman of the Kitakyushu Trade Association, said that the association promotes international trade in Kitakyushu city and neighbouring areas through regularly organising seminars, training, and communication activities on international trade. This technology supply-demand connection session is an important activity that benefits both sides.

At the event, Japanese enterprises introduced to Vietnamese enterprises typical technology products focusing on the fields of circular recycling and green energy, automation and new materials, processing and preservation technology. On October 3, Japanese enterprises will directly visit Vietnamese enterprises headquartered in Hải Phòng to provide consultation and support.

Japanese enterprises are ranked third in the number of investment projects in Hải Phòng, second in investment capital. As of the end of the first quarter of 2024, there were 144 projects of Japanese investors in Hải Phòng, with a total capital of nearly US$7.1 billion. — VNS