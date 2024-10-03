Politics & Law
Home Economy

Meta confirms virtual reality glasses to be manufactured in VN

October 03, 2024 - 10:35
Meta’s President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg says it is one of the the two significant new mile stones in Meta’s commitment to Việt Nam.
Meta’s President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg speaks to the press during the tech conference Innovate Vietnam 2024 in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — VNS Photo Bảo Hoa

HÀ NỘI — Meta’s President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg has confirmed that an affordable line of Meta virtual reality glasses will be produced in Việt Nam.

The Quest 3S line uses a similar technology to its predecessor model Quest 3, but will be cheaper and lighter, he said at the Innovate Vietnam 2024 conference in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

“We will be starting to manufacture in Việt Nam our next generation of virtual and augmented reality headsets,” he said.

“It’s an extraordinary new technology, it’s part of an emerging new computing platform. And we will, with our local partners, be manufacturing it here in Việt Nam, and we estimate that this will create well over a thousand new jobs.”

The visual and audio technologies of Quest 3S will be extremely impressive, Clegg added.

“[It is] at least by a long way the most accessible and advanced Metaverse headset anywhere in the world, and we are delighted to manufacture it here.”

The confirmation of the headset manufacturing is one of the two significant new milestones in Meta’s commitment to Việt Nam, according to Clegg.

He also announced that Meta’s virtual assistant, known as Meta AI, will be made available to users in Việt Nam across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp during this month.

“We are doing this here in Việt Nam and other countries across Southeast Asia before even countries in Europe has access to this technology,” he said. “And I think that demonstrates the shared vibrancy of the digital ecosystem in Việt Nam that is pushing Việt Nam increasingly at the front of the pack, the queue, the line, for new innovations.” — VNS

