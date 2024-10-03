Hà Nội opens Fruit and Agricultural Products Week

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade has launched the '2024 Week of Fruit and Agricultural Products from Provinces and Cities' in Đống Đa Cultural Park.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Thế Hiệp said that this event is held to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Hà Nội's Liberation Day on October 10, 1954.

The fair also aims to stimulate domestic consumption, increase the city's total retail sales of goods and help promote the 'Vietnamese people prioritise using Vietnamese products' campaign.

Hiệp said that the fair helps consumers in the capital access and recognise product brands with clear origins, encouraging them to prioritise selecting and using such goods.

Consumers in Hà Nội favour high-quality speciality products with clear origins, established brands and geographical indications, and they are willing to pay higher prices compared to similar products on the market.

This is also an opportunity for businesses and cooperatives to enhance brand building efforts and promote their products. It also aims to facilitate the sale of OCOP (One Commune, One Product) goods, fruits and agricultural products, especially during peak harvest seasons in the Hà Nội market.

With 70 booths, the fair has attracted over 50 units, businesses and cooperatives from Hà Nội and 15 provinces, including Hưng Yên, Sơn La, Phú Thọ, Hà Giang, Quảng Ninh, Nghệ An, Hải Phòng, Bắc Giang, Thanh Hóa, Đắk Nông, Bình Thuận and Lâm Đồng.

Additionally, in the spirit of 'Hà Nội for the entire country, alongside the entire country,' the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade has implemented support for businesses and units from other provinces and cities such as Cần Thơ, Lâm Đồng and Trà Vinh, to participate in trade and connect products with Hà Nội and vice versa.

This demonstrates the abundance and diversity of goods from provinces and cities to Hà Nội. The supply is ready to meet the demands of around 11 million people living, studying and working in the capital, ensuring supply and demand balance and market stability.

The fair will run until October 6. — VNS