Innovative nation

Innovate Vietnam 2024 was a place where innovations met opportunities. The latest tech products and solutions from Vietnamese companies were on display. Foreign investors expressed their commitment to helping Việt Nam develop tech capabilities, especially in the AI and semiconductor industries.
On October 3, the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre held the opening ceremony for the 20th Traditional Craft Village Fair 2024 and presented awards for the Hanoi Traditional Craft Product Competition 2024.
Enterprises from the port city of Hải Phòng and Japan’s Kitakyushu city on October 2 took part in a technology supply-demand connection session held by the Hải Phòng Department of Science and Technology and several Japanese units.
Developing wind power projects will be one of the driving forces for Bến Tre Province’s socio-economic development, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình said at a seminar held in the province on October 2.
The Mekong Delta, especially Đồng Tháp Province, is known for its strong potential for crocodile farming. Recently signed agreements between Việt Nam and China have created significant opportunities for the crocodile industry, promoting sustainable and steady growth.