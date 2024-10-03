Politics & Law
Innovative nation

October 03, 2024 - 18:02
Innovate Vietnam 2024 was a place where innovations met opportunities. The latest tech products and solutions from Vietnamese companies were on display. Foreign investors expressed their commitment to helping Việt Nam develop tech capabilities, especially in the AI and semiconductor industries.

Economy

The 20th Craft Village Fair 2024 begins

On October 3, the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre held the opening ceremony for the 20th Traditional Craft Village Fair 2024 and presented awards for the Hanoi Traditional Craft Product Competition 2024.
Economy

Expanding export opportunities for the crocodile industry

The Mekong Delta, especially Đồng Tháp Province, is known for its strong potential for crocodile farming. Recently signed agreements between Việt Nam and China have created significant opportunities for the crocodile industry, promoting sustainable and steady growth.

