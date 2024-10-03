India initiates anti-dumping investigation into Vietnamese calcium carbonate filler masterbatch

HÀ NỘI — The Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam announced that India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into calcium carbonate filler masterbatch originating or imported from Việt Nam.

This investigation was launched based on a petition from India's domestic industry, represented by the Compounds and Masterbatch Manufacturers Association of India and the Indian Masterbatch Manufacturers Association.

The investigated product is calcium carbonate filler masterbatch under HS code 38249900.

The complainant claims that the investigated product has been imported into India in significant volumes, is being dumped, and has caused or threatens to cause material injury to India's domestic manufacturing industry.

DGTR has recommended that interested parties submit comments, arguments and product control number (PCN) proposals within 30 days of the investigation's initiation. The PCN will serve as the basis for classifying product groups during the dumping margin calculation process.

To address the issue promptly, the Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam encourages associations, manufacturers and exporters of the investigated product to carefully review the initiation notice as well as the public version of the complaint, and submit comments on the case (if any).

They should also review the product and submit PCN proposals to be used during the investigation and comment on the complainant’s PCN proposals (if any), according to the Trade Remedies Authority.

Furthermore, they are advised to fully cooperate with the investigating authorities to avoid being deemed non-cooperative, which could result in very high tariffs.

For timely support, businesses should request complete information related to the investigation (including investigation questionnaires, findings and dumping margin calculation methods) and maintain contact with the Trade Remedies Authority. — VNS