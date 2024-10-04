PM awards national innovation prize to Viettel

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has presented the national innovation award to military-run telecom service provider Viettel.

Nine Viettel ideas won awards at the 2024 Việt Nam Innovation Challenge.

Among the top 15 outstanding ideas, Viettel is the only group honoured in both of the award's main areas: artificial intelligence and the semiconductor industry.

Viettel's eKYC electronic identification system ranked among the programme's top five, earning the Innovation Star award.

The group's idea to accelerate the process of simulating digital microchip designs was also honoured in the semiconductor field.

Seven other Viettel ideas were recognised, including the Viettel Machine Learning Platform (vMLP); the Smarthome Platform, a comprehensive solution for monitoring safety and security for households; Customer Centric Artificial Intelligence (CCAI), a multi-dimensional customer system based on artificial intelligence; and Data Platform As A Service, an ecosystem of data mining and analysis applications.

Viettel's ideas were acknowledged for their innovation, sustainability, research and development of technology and use of modern technology with a wide range of applications, as well as reasonable costs and good customer service for both businesses and individuals.

The 2024 Việt Nam Innovation Challenge is organised by the National Innovation Center under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

The challenge aims to find ideas and solutions from organisations and individuals around the world to resolve important national issues, helping develop a prosperous and sustainable Việt Nam.

The award has attracted the submission of 750 ideas from 20 countries and territories. — VNS