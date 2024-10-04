An open banking system is essential for a smart city

HÀ NỘI — Building a smart city with a smart payment system playing a key role has helped Hà Nội gradually transform and make breakthroughs in the process of development, said Hà Minh Hải, vice chairman of the municipal People's Committee.

During a conference on Wednesday, Hải said that the implementation of cashless payment solutions in public services, transportation and social security, along with electronic invoices and smart payment streets, has led the city to achieve important initial results in developing digital urban areas.

He added that non-cash payment methods such as bank cards, e-wallets, QR codes and mobile payments have also brought significant benefits for residents.

Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Phạm Tiến Dũng emphasised the importance of establishing a close link between smart cities and digital transformation in the banking system.

Dũng said the State Bank, financial institutions and payment service providers have been gradually transforming, changing their operating models in addition to connecting and integrating technology platforms, payment solutions and data sharing to develop an open banking ecosystem.

Nguyễn Hoàng Long, Deputy General Director of the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS), said that his firm has focused on providing digital payment methods to support Hà Nội and other localities in building smart cities.

Currently, NAPAS has been facilitating mobile payments like fast money transfers and payments for public services.

NAPAS has also been integrating new technology, digitising physical credit cards into mobile phones and embedding them into devices to provide a more convenient user experience.

Long added that his enterprise is also piloting payments for Vinbus electric car tickets and proposing to coordinate and expand payments for other bus and public transport routes, aiming to help people adopt smart payment methods.

Other participants at the event said in Việt Nam, some banks have pioneered integrating services with supply partners, opening up a new direction for the financial industry.

In order to promote the development of open banking, it is necessary to continue improving the legal framework, upgrade technology infrastructure, and ensure data security and confidentiality. This requires raising people's awareness of digital financial services and building a national database of bank customers to create a sustainable and safe financial ecosystem.

For the second consecutive year, Hà Nội has been included in the list of the top 100 smartest cities in the world.

As voted by the International Institute for Management Development in collaboration with the World Smart Sustainable Cities Organisation, the April list ranked Hà Nội at 97th, rising three spots from 2023.

To climb in the rankings, Hà Nội has been constructing a model with the goal that by 2030, the capital will become a more modern city that can gradually connect to the smart city network in the wider region. — VNS