Cần Thơ to host int’l forum on sustainable development

CẦN THƠ — The People’s Committee of Cần Thơ City has announced a plan to hold an international forum on the sustainable development of the Mekong Delta (SDMD) during November 29-30.

The event is going to be organised with the coordination of the Cần Thơ University, focussing on industrialisation and modernisation as a driver for sustainable development in the region.

It aims to connect domestic and international stakeholders to share insights and propose measures for developing key areas of the Mekong Delta, support building strategies and policies for the region’s sustainable development until 2045, and enhance cooperation among relevant sides to create and implement programmes and projects helping with scientific-technological, socio-economic, and environmental development.

The SDMD 2024 is expected to gather around 500 participants, including Government officials, leaders from Mekong Delta localities and HCM City, experts, scientists, representatives from universities and associations, as well as international guests from Japan, Australia, the Netherlands, Italy, the UK, Belgium, Denmark, and the US.

Discussions will focus on advancing industrialisation, modernisation, and sustainable development in the region. Experts will present research and analyses on current challenges and potential solutions.

The forum will also foster collaboration through the signing of agreements between the 13 Mekong Delta localities, Cần Thơ University and partners, as well as memoranda of understanding between local governments and businesses.

An exhibition will showcase the region’s industrialisation and modernisationi achievements, including logistics hubs and products of the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme. Participants will also tour industrial parks in Cần Thơ.

The SDMD 2024 is part of a broader initiative called the SDMD 2045 that was launched in 2022 by the Government to support sustainable development in the Mekong Delta through 2045. — VNA/VNS