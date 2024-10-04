Politics & Law
Home Economy

PM asks businesspeople to maximise opportunities from industrial revolution

October 04, 2024 - 10:56
Chính asked them to renew traditional growth engines, utilise new boosters, and participate in newly-emerging trends and areas of the world.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính at the meeting with businesspeople in Hà Nội on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on October 4 urged businesspeople to carry forward their pioneering role in optimising opportunities generated by international integration and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Chairing a meeting between permanent Government members and businesspeople in Hà Nội on the occasion of the Vietnam Entrepreneurs Day (October 13, 2004-2024), the leader stressed that the day is to honour entrepreneurs and encourage them to make more contributions to the country.

The Party, State, and Government always welcome and support Vietnamese businesspeople that have played a key and pioneering role in spurring socio-economic development, and advancing the country’s reputation and position in the international arena, he affirmed.

Noting the growth of the contingent of Vietnamese businesspeople in both quantity and quality, the PM said many of them have affirmed their foothold in the region and the world at large.

Chính asked them to renew traditional growth engines, utilise new boosters, and participate in newly-emerging trends and areas of the world.

Businesspeople and enterprises were also urged to raise proposals to the Government and the PM to complete institutions, mechanisms, and policies, thus facilitating their operations.

They should better perform their social responsibility, play a more active role in ensuring social welfare, and continue their support to disadvantaged groups, as well as those in remote, border, and island areas, the PM said. — VNS

