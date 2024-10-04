Politics & Law
Home Economy

Agro-forestry-fisheries exports rise 21 per cent in last nine months

October 04, 2024 - 10:53
The agricultural sector has enjoyed a trade surplus of US$13.86 billion.
Pomelo are packed for export in Mỏ Cày Bắc District in the southern province of Bến Tre. Fruit and vegetable exports have risen 39.4 per cent compared to the first nine months of last year. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Đạt

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam earned US$46.28 billion from exporting agricultural, forestry and fishery products, while spending $32.42 billion importing them in the first nine months of 2024, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

These are the increase of 21 per cent and 7.5 per cent, respectively, compared to the same period of last year.

The agricultural sector has enjoyed a trade surplus of $13.86 billion, soaring 71.2 per cent.

The export revenue of agricultural products reached $24.85 billion, up 27.7 per cent, of forestry products hit $12.46 billion, up 20.3 per cent, fishery products $7.23 billion, up 9.5 per cent, and animal husbandry products $376 million, up 3.8 per cent.

All key products reported surges, including timber and wood products ($11.66 billion, up 21.3 per cent), fruit and vegetables ($5.87 billion, 39.4 per cent), coffee ($4.37 billion, up 39.6 per cent), rice ($4.37 billion, up 23.5 per cent), cashew nuts ($3.17 billion, up 22.5 per cent), and shrimp ($2.79 billion, up 10.5 per cent).

From January to September, the export value to Asia rose by 17.4 per cent, the Americas by 26.1 per cent, Europe by 34.6 per cent, and Oceania by 16.1 per cent. However, shipments to Africa saw a decrease of 0.3 per cent.

The US, China, and Japan continued to be the three largest export markets, with the US accounting for the highest proportion at 21.6 per cent, followed by China at 20.8 per cent and Japan at 6.6 per cent. — VNA/VNS

