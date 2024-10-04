Politics & Law
Bến Tre to unlock potential for investment attraction

October 04, 2024 - 17:31
The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Bến Tre has approved six projects with a total capital of nearly VNĐ8 trillion (US$322 million).

 

Bến Tre Province awarded investment registration certificates for projects at a conference held on October 3. — VNS Photo Nguyễn Diệp

BẾN TRE — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Bến Tre has approved six projects with a total capital of nearly VNĐ8 trillion (US$322 million).

The province awarded investment registration certificates for these projects at an conference held on Thursday within the framework of the 2024 Bến Tre Province’s Investment Promotion Conference themed "Bến Tre - Eastern vision and sustainable development potential" from October 2 to 3.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình attended the conference and highly appreciated the efforts of the province’s entire political system for organising this annual event.

“It helps mobilise huge resources to promote the province's rapid and sustainable development goals in the coming time,” he said.

The province has achieved important results, including the continued growth of economic sectors, improved infrastructure, positive results in building new rural areas, and improved lives of residents.

“Most notably, the province’s investment environment is becoming more open and favourable,” he said.

It has consistently ranked among the top 10 provinces and cities nationwide with the best performance in State management capacity, and has become a reliable destination for investors.

With an important position in the Mekong Delta region, it owns favourable conditions and advantages to develop, especially in marine economy, renewable energy and eco-tourism.

It is one of the major suppliers of agricultural and aquatic products for HCM City and the region.

“It still has a lot of room, potential and opportunities to reach a breakthrough in development,” he said.

He urged the province to make more improvements, focus on improving the investment environment, simplifying administrative procedures, eliminating unnecessary licences, calling for resources for development, enhancing inter-provincial connectivity, promoting economic transformation and restriction, and developing key sectors.

“It needs to pay attention to start-up incubation, investment and development, and developing large-scale enterprises,” he said.

Developing high-quality human resources and vocational education associated with demand, as well as promoting research and the application of science and technology, digital transformation and innovation are also needed.

He also asked investors to have a long-term investment plan in the province, strictly comply with local policies, and contribute to local socio-economic development.

The provincial People's Committee chairman Trần Ngọc Tam said the province has called on investment for 32 priority projects by 2023 in the fields of industry, infrastructure construction, industrial parks and clusters, petrol and gas, tourism, urban and residential areas, agriculture and rural areas, the environment, and port infrastructure.

“The conference provides a list of projects given priority for calling for investment, as well as preferential policies for investors,” he said.

It also creates an opportunity for local businesses to introduce themselves, seek opportunities for investment cooperation, expand production and business markets, he said.

The province is offering investment incentives for secondary investment projects such as exemption land leasing fee for three to 11 years, a leasing duration of a maximum of 50 years, and corporate income tax exemption or a 10-50 per cent reduction.

It now is home of 330 projects, including 67 projects with foreign direct investment and 263 domestic projects. 

On this occasion, the provincial People’s Committee signed MoUs with 23 investors with a total estimated capital of more than VNĐ300 trillion ($12 billion) to develop projects in many fields. — VNS

 

