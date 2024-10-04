Entrepreneurs, businesses must pioneer in five aspects: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked entrepreneurs and businesses to pioneer in five aspects to grow together with the country while hosting a delegation of entrepreneurs and representatives from businesses in Hà Nội on Friday on the occasion of the Việt Nam Entrepreneurs Day (October 13).

They should take the pioneering role in promoting the three strategic breakthroughs defined by the Party and State, which are breakthroughs in institution, infrastructure and human resources, especially breakthroughs in socialist-oriented market economic institutions, the PM said.

He asked businesses and entrepreneurs to pioneer in developing science and technology, applying achievements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, innovating to serve the renewal of traditional growth drivers, and strongly promoting new growth drivers.

At the same time, they must pioneer in contributing to stabilising the macro economy, controlling inflation, promoting growth, and ensuring major balances of the economy, the Government leader stated.

He requested the business community to take the pioneer role in building and managing modern enterprises, contributing to building smart national governance, thus developing a pure and honest Government to serve the people.

The last but not least, enterprises and businesses should pioneer in building the great national solidarity bloc, showing strong performance in ensuring social security, the PM stressed.

With the spirit of harmonised interests, shared risks, and harmonious interest among the State, the people and enterprises, listening and understanding, shared vision and joint actions, and developing and benefiting together, PM Chính expressed his hope and belief that the business community will continue to grow stronger and show their patriotism through specific actions, making more contributions to building and safeguarding the Fatherland, joining hands with the whole nation to turn Việt Nam into a developing country with modern industry and high middle income by 2030 and a developed country with high income by 2045.

The PM pledged that the Government, ministries, sectors and localities to continue to create a smooth and favourable conditions for business activities, including building a socialist-oriented market economy with fair and healthy competition among economic sectors, developing synchronous and comprehensive strategic infrastructure in transport, energy, telecommunications, healthcare, education, social infrastructure, culture, and sports, contributing to reducing logistics costs, creating new development space, jobs, and perfecting the modern corporate governance model.

The Government will also focus on training high quality human resources, and protect the legitimate rights and interest of businesses and entrepreneurs, not criminalising economic and civil relations, he affirmed.

At the meeting, representatives of enterprises also gave recommendations for the Government to better support businesses.

President of the Việt Nam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises Nguyễn Văn Thân said that the State should design policies to continue to mobilise capital from the community, especially private enterprises for large-scale national projects, while giving some tasks, works, and state projects to private enterprises with sufficient capacity, experience, and reputation.

Currently, Việt Nam has more than 930 operating enterprises, along with about 14,400 cooperatives and more than 5 million business households. They contribute 60 per cent to the country’s GDP, employing 85 per cent of the total workforce and generating 98 per cent of the total import-export revenue, while making great contributions to social welfare. — VNS