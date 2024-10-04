Korean visitors increase spending in Việt Nam: Visa

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam continues to be a top Asian destination for travellers from the Republic of Korea (RoK), with emerging cities witnessing impressive spending growth, according to the latest analysis from Visa, the world leader in digital payments.

Visa’s Green Shoots Radar survey showed that travel among Koreans has revived over the past year, with 37 per cent for leisure or work, up from 23 per cent the previous year. The survey ranked Việt Namas the second most visited destination by Korean visitors, trailing Japan (54 per cent) and tied with Australia (16 per cent).

The Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism said Việt Nam welcomed more than 11.4 million foreign arrivals during January – August, a year-on-year increase of 46 per cent. The RoK continued to be Vietnam’s largest source market of tourists with more than three million travellers over the eight-month span.

In Việt Nam, Korean tourists' spending on accommodation surged to 21 per cent of total expenditure in the first half of 2024, representing a jump of over 60 per cent from the previous year. This solidifies Việt Nam's reputation as a popular destination for resort stays.

Notably, Việt Nam ranked first among the most favourable foreign destinations for Korean visitors during the summer holiday season of 2024, forming 13.7 per cent of inbound tourists.

Spending on dining, the top category in the first half of 2024, accounted for 17 per cent of total expenditure, highlighting Việt Nam's renown for culinary tourism. Visa has enhanced Việt Nam's booming culinary scene by offering seamless digital payments through its partnership with The MICHELIN Guide in the past two years, providing diners and restaurant owners with top-notch dining experiences.

Despite a slight dip from the previous year, Đà Nẵng, HCM City and Hà Nội remained at the top of the spending list, with approximately 25 per cent, 15 per cent, and 10 per cent of total expenditure, respectively. Emerging hotspots like Nha Trang, Đà Lạt and Phú Quốc saw substantial spending growth, up by approximately 90 per cent, 150 per cent, and 160 per cent, respectively.

Visa's analysis underscores the enduring allure of Việt Nam for Korean travellers, with a marked shift towards accommodation spending. The rise of cities like Nha Trang, Đà Lạt, and Phú Quốc, coupled with the growing trend of contactless payments, signifies a promising future for Việt Nam’s travel and tourism industry.

According to businesses, to attract high-spending, long-term tourists, Việt Nam is enhancing its premium tourism sector by improving high-quality services and increasing the number of 4 and 5-star hotels, luxury shopping malls, recreational spots, and event venues. An example of this strategy is the RoK's Lotte Duty Free, whose expansion in Việt Nam led to a 351 per cent sales surge in 2023, with Korean tourists making up about 60 per cent of the sales. — VNS