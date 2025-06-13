HCM City, AMD sign MoU on AI, technology development

HCM CITY — The HCM City People’s Committee on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the US-based multinational technology company Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) to strengthen the city’s high-tech and artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystems.

Facilitated by SunEdu International Education Corporation (SunEdu), AMD’s strategic affiliate in Việt Nam, the MoU provides a comprehensive framework to develop programmes that will accelerate digital transformation and smart city development.

Under the agreement, AMD will participate in government-led tech initiatives, contribute to regulatory sandbox initiatives, and co-host innovation-driven events while assessing the investment environment at Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP).

It will also work together with local educational institutions to upskill faculty, students and municipal department officials in new age technologies, including AI.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the municipal People’s Committee vice chairman Võ Văn Hoan said this collaboration marks a significant milestone in the government’s commitment to advance high-tech infrastructure and workforce development in the city.

“It is a meaningful step toward positioning the city as a regional leader in electronics, semiconductors and AI in Southeast Asia.”

It will allow the city to unlock new opportunities in investment, talent development, and technological advancement, contributing to a robust high-tech ecosystem and reaffirming HCM City’s status as an attractive destination for global technology corporations.

He also commended the connecting and accompanying role of SunEdu – a leading institution in high-quality workforce training in electronics, semiconductors, and AI – for its meaningful contribution in advancing this strategic partnership.

The collaboration between the municipal People’s Committee, SunEdu and AMD, highlights the government’s commitment to implement policies and forge partnerships to support high-tech development at the municipal and national levels.

“It contributes to the realisation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57 on breakthrough development in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.”

Keith Strier, senior vice president, global AI Markets at AMD, said that as the high performance and adaptive computing leader, AMD products and services help solve some of the world’s most important challenges.

For more than 55 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualisation technologies.

“We are happy to bring our expertise and technologies to Việt Nam and help the nation develop a high-tech ecosystem that delivers tangible benefits to the community.”

This collaboration fully aligns with the spirit and substance of the joint statement on upgrading Việt Nam–US relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. — VNS