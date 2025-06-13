HCM City, Seoul enhance co-operation in medical tourism

HCM CITY — Thirteen medical institutions and wellness tourism companies from South Korea’s Seoul met with many healthcare and tourism organisations from HCM City to explore opportunities for collaboration in medical tourism during the 2025 Seoul Medical Tourism Roadshow, held on June 11 and 12 in HCM City.

Organised by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Tourism Organisation, the roadshow featured a variety of activities including health consultations, a K-Culture experience zone, a seminar on Seoul’s medical tourism sector, and a series of business matching sessions between Korean and Vietnamese partners.

Speaking at the event, Ham Kyung-Joon, executive director of the Seoul Tourism Organisation, said: “Seoul boasts world-class medical infrastructure and a wide array of tourism offerings. This event presents an opportunity to promote Seoul’s medical tourism in Việt Nam – a market with stable demand – and to strengthen the cooperative relationship between the two cities.”

“The number of Vietnamese visitors travelling to Seoul for medical treatment continues to increase each year. They are not only seeking quality healthcare, but also wish to experience Seoul’s unique culture and tourism offerings,” Ham said.

According to the Seoul Tourism Organisation, nearly one million international visitors traveled to Seoul for medical purposes in 2024, a 93.2 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Việt Nam remains one of the top source markets, with approximately 20,000 Vietnamese medical tourists visiting Seoul annually.

Seoul is home to a high concentration of world-class hospitals. According to the “World’s Best Hospitals 2025” ranking conducted by Newsweek magazine, 13 out of the top 250 hospitals in the world are located in Seoul, all of which are actively involved in the city’s medical tourism programme. This affirms Seoul’s position as a leading global hub for medical tourism, he said.

According to the organisers, the roadshow aimed to not only promote Seoul’s medical tourism potential but also expand collaborative networks between healthcare providers and tourism businesses in both countries, laying the foundation for long-term, sustainable partnerships.

In addition to providing high-quality healthcare, Seoul attracts international patients with its geographic proximity, more affordable costs compared to Western countries, and access to cutting-edge medical technology.

The city also offers a wide range of support services, including professional interpreters (with Vietnamese available), personal medical coordinators, airport-hotel-hospital transportation, and wellness programmes to aid recovery and relaxation for both patients and accompanying family members.

Moving forward, Seoul remains committed to advancing its world-class medical infrastructure and diverse tourism resources to deliver greater experience for international medical travelers, Ham said. — VNS