BRG Group proposes investment projects in Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu

BÀ RỊA - VŨNG TÀU - Vietnamese multi-industry company BRG Group has proposed many large investment projects to Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Province.

On June 11, Nguyễn Văn Thọ, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province, had a meeting with BRG Group to resolve difficulties in its project implementation process and listen to their new investment proposals.

BRG Group proposed a series of large real estate projects in Vũng Tàu City, at Lam Sơn Area (Ward 1), 124-126 Lê Lợi Street (Ward 4), 100 Xô Viết Nghệ Tĩnh Street, land plot 4-6 Thùy Vân (Thắng Tam Ward), as well as a theme park at 262 Lê Lợi Street.

BRG Group also would like to develop an international-class golf course in Vũng Tàu, which would contribute to diversifying local tourism products.

The company also made several requests related to the company’s High-end Service Complex project at 40 Quang Trung Street, Vũng Tàu City.

The nearly 11ha project comprises office buildings, tourist apartments for rent and a five-star hotel by Hilton Vũng Tàu, with a total investment of over VNĐ12.6 trillion (US$483.2 million). It began construction in 2019, and is slated to be finished this year.

BRG Group asked for a change in land rent payment methods, adjustments of its detailed planning, and for the province to re-issue the investment permit after the adjustments.

Nguyễn Văn Thọ affirmed that the province always welcomes strategic, reputable and capable investors. He pledged to direct relevant departments to quickly help the business resolve difficulties in procedures, land use, planning and legality.

BRG Group is one of the leading multi-sector economic groups in Việt Nam, operating in many fields including banking (SeABank), real estate, retail (BRGMart, FujiMart), tourism-hotels and international golf courses.

BRG Group and its member company, the National Oil Services Company of Vietnam, are currently implementing many projects in Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Province. - VNS