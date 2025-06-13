Việt Nam targets universal cloud computing adoption by 2030

HÀ NỘI — A new action plan has been approved to boost the development and transition to cloud computing platforms.

The national programme was agreed by Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng on June 11 to cover the next five years.

Decision No. 1121/QĐ-TTg was signed by the Deputy PM to prioritise resources, gradually master technology, foster innovation, and vigorously develop and apply cloud computing.

Through this, Việt Nam aims to build a modern, synchronised, safe and sustainable digital infrastructure capable of delivering high-performance computing resources, thereby enhancing national competitiveness, driving digital economic growth and realising its ambition to become a high-income developed country by 2045.

One of the key targets is that by 2030, all government agencies and state-owned enterprises, 70 per cent of private businesses and over 50 per cent of the population will be using cloud computing services provided by domestic enterprises.

Việt Nam also aims to develop at least three 'Make in Vietnam' cloud platforms that meet international standards, support artificial intelligence (AI) applications, and are competitive in the regional market.

The programme also aspires to place Việt Nam among the top three ASEAN nations in terms of data centre scale and quality. A domestic network of interconnected data centres using cloud technology will be developed to enable data sharing and enhance processing capacity in support of e-government and comprehensive digital transformation.

On infrastructure, the plan includes developing national data centres and multi-purpose regional and national centres that are internationally standardised, safe and sustainable. These centres will deliver cloud computing services to both public agencies and enterprises.

By 2030, all government agencies will prioritise deploying new IT systems and services on cloud platforms where feasible, while at least 70 per cent of existing systems will be migrated to the cloud.

To achieve these goals, the programme outlines a series of solutions, beginning with institutional improvements. These include detailed implementation plans, new legal frameworks governing government cloud platforms and incentive policies to promote cloud service adoption among state agencies, private businesses and individuals.

Preferential support will also be provided for tech start-ups developing 'Make in Vietnam' cloud solutions.

On the technical side, the programme will focus on infrastructure upgrades, rolling out national databases on cloud platforms in line with the Data Law 2024and other regulations.

Digital businesses, telecom providers, and leading players in key industries will be encouraged to transition their systems to the cloud to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance competitiveness.

A critical pillar of the programme is ensuring cybersecurity and data safety. The programme sets out policies and standards for data governance, independent audits, disaster recovery and platform interoperability. Compliance with safety standards will be assessed regularly before any system is integrated into national platforms.

In addition, international cooperation will be promoted to facilitate knowledge exchange and technology transfer. Collaboration between government agencies, universities, research institutions and digital enterprises will help train and develop a workforce of cloud computing engineers and experts through workshops, training sessions and specialised conferences. — VNS