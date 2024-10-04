Politics & Law
Samsung opens new store in Hà Nội

October 04, 2024 - 15:19
A view of Samsung West Lake - the new retail store at Lotte West Lake in Hà Nội. Photo courtesy of Samsung Vietnam

 

HÀ NỘI — Samsung Vietnam on Friday announced the grand opening of Samsung West Lake, a new retail store at the Lotte Mall West Lake shopping centre in Hà Nội. According to the company, the opening marks a significant milestone in Samsung’s journey to deliver exceptional experiences to customers.

Featuring an advanced multi-device ecosystem, the store is poised to cater to the capital's discerning, tech-savvy consumers.

Spanning 367sq.m, the store is divided into four 'experience zones', each highlighting how Samsung products can seamlessly integrate into Hà Nội residents' daily lives. Through this retail innovation, Samsung West Lake expects to introduce upgrades and professional services to create memorable visits.

Samsung West Lake reflects the South Korean firm's commitment to fostering a deeper connection with the people of Hà Nội by offering a mix of Samsung’s top-of-the-line and latest premium products. Visitors can experience firsthand how AI technology is enhancing their daily lives, from personalised smartphone experiences to intelligent home appliances that adapt to their needs.

“Samsung West Lake is a milestone step in Samsung’s expansion strategy nationwide, and a significant move to bring our technology closer to Hà Nội residents,” said Lee Chung Lyong, president of Samsung Vina Electronics Co., Ltd.

“We aim to set new standards for premium retail experiences, aligning with our customers’ evolving expectations. Beyond a visually engaging and interactive product display, we aspire to offer a comprehensive journey into how our technology is conceived and how it serves the daily lives of our capital city residents.”

 

Customers discover the future of mobile technology at Mobile Zone. Photo courtesy of Samsung Vietnam

For the first time in Hà Nội, consumers will be immersed in unique experiences within a space that is deeply rooted in the city's cultural heritage. Samsung West Lake draws inspiration from the distinctive cultural features of this thousand-year-old capital, fostering a sense of belonging for every visitor though display contents, aesthetics of the space and immersive experiences that highlight the seasonal transitions in Hà Nội.

Samsung West Lake aims to create a premium and distinctive customer journey, inspiring visitors to fully explore the various zones showcasing the latest technologies designed to enhance everyday life.

To achieve this goal, Samsung West Lake connects its cutting-edge technology ecosystem with daily life through the presentation of Tech Tour 'Bát Phố Samsung', tied to Hà Nội's four distinct seasons. At the launch, the first tour, 'Melody of seasonal transition in Hà Nội', captivated tech enthusiasts. — VNS

