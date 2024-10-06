Top leader meets with Mauritania's President in Paris

PARIS — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm had a meeting with President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, who is currently the Chairperson of the African Union (AU), in Paris on October 5 (local time).

At the meeting, held within the framework of his trip to France for the 19th Francophonie Summit, Lâm highly valued the growing traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

He said that Việt Nam always remembers the valuable support and assistance that the Government and people of Mauritania gave Việt Nam in the struggle for national independence.

Lâm hailed the role of Mauritania as the Chair of the AU, and thanked the AU for creating favourable conditions for Việt Nam to finalise procedures to become an official observer of the AU from December 2023.

For his part, Ghazouani congratulated Việt Nam on the country's achievements so far, regarding Việt Nam as a success example for African countries, including Mauritania. He expressed his belief that Việt Nam will be an active bridge for AU-ASEAN cooperation.

Regarding orientations to promote Việt Nam-Mauritania relations, the two sides agreed to increase delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels and through all channels, contributing to further deepening political trust and creating new momentum for bilateral cooperation in the coming time.

On this occasion, Lâm invited the President of Mauritania to visit Việt Nam at an appropriate time. — VNS