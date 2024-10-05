Top leader treasures Việt Nam-Laos relations

PARIS — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm had a meeting with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Paris on October 5, during which he said he appreciates the Việt Nam-Laos ties, an invaluable asset of the two nations and an exemplary and pure relationship which is rare in the international relations.

At the event, which took place on the sideslines of the 19th Francophonie Summit, he expressed his sentiments over the support that the two countries have given to each other to overcome the impacts of the recent natural disasters, which, he said, reflects the fraternal bonds between the two nations.

Sisoulith, for his part, stressed that Laos has attached much importance to the relations with Việt Nam and made efforts to nurture and bring the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations to a deeper fashion.

He took the occasion to convey his greetings to Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn while recalling the outcomes of his state visit to Việt Nam and the annual meeting between the two Poliburos in September.

The two leaders spoke highly of the Vietnamese and Lao ministries, sectors, branches and localities’ sound coordination and implementation of major orientations that the two Politburos reached consensus at the previous meeting, affirming that they will continue directing competent agencies to concretise the high-level agreements, cooperation between the two Parties and States as well as bilateral mechanisms.

Amidst complicated developments across the globe, the two leaders laid stress on the value of the Việt Nam-Laos and Việt Nam-Laos-Cambodia solidarity, and agreed to continue coordination with Cambodia to develop the cooperation among the three nations into a more substantive and effective fashion, meeting their practical demand and development requirements in the new period, with priority given to enhanced cooperation and connectivity of the three economies. — VNS