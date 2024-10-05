Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Politics & Law

NA Chairman asks HCM City to remove policy obstacles

October 05, 2024 - 17:20
The NA leader said the legislature has approved laws relating to land, housing, real estate, and credit institutions, asking HCM City to review its issued documents to put the laws in place.
National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn speaks at the meeting on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Saturday asked HCM City to remove obstacles in terms of mechanisms and policies to grow further, matching its potential and advantages.

The top legislator made the request while chairing a session with the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee on the implementation of the NA’s Resolution No 98/2023/QH15 on piloting some special mechanisms and policies for the city’s development, and Resolution No 57/2022/QH15 on the investment plan for the Belt Road No 3 project in the southern largest economic hub.

The leader highlighted the Party and the State’s attention to HCM City’s socio-economic development, national defence and security, and political system building.

He hailed the city’s socio-economic achievements in the past nine months, with a growth rate of 6.8 per cent, saying to achieve the yearly target of 7.5 per cent, it must reach 9 per cent in the fourth quarter.

The NA leader said the legislature has approved laws relating to land, housing, real estate, and credit institutions, asking HCM City to review its issued documents to put the laws in place.

The southern largest economic hub was asked to raise its competitiveness, productivity, and human resource quality to prepare for the municipal Party Congress, and all-level Party Congresses, towards the 14th National Party Congress, and the elections of the 16th NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2026-2031 term.

Regarding public investment disbursement, Mẫn asked HCM City to trace the root causes of its sluggishness over the past nine months as the rate stood at only 20.2 per cent.

At the working session, the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Văn Mãi reported the city’s socio-economic situation, as well as issues regarding major projects on Belt Road No 4, urban railway, and international financial centre, among others.

Delegates touched upon how to tangle knots in the implementation of the resolutions in HCM City. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Promoting economic ties with Francophone community a priority of Việt Nam: leader

He said the Francophone community, home to a combined population of about 1.2 billion, 16 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product and 20 per cent of global trade, is a highly potential land for economic partnerships. As an active and responsible member of this community, Việt Nam strongly supports and actively engages in the community’s efforts to enhance economic cooperation for member countries’ prosperity and sustainable development.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom