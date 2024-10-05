NA Chairman asks HCM City to remove policy obstacles

HCM CITY — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Saturday asked HCM City to remove obstacles in terms of mechanisms and policies to grow further, matching its potential and advantages.

The top legislator made the request while chairing a session with the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee on the implementation of the NA’s Resolution No 98/2023/QH15 on piloting some special mechanisms and policies for the city’s development, and Resolution No 57/2022/QH15 on the investment plan for the Belt Road No 3 project in the southern largest economic hub.

The leader highlighted the Party and the State’s attention to HCM City’s socio-economic development, national defence and security, and political system building.

He hailed the city’s socio-economic achievements in the past nine months, with a growth rate of 6.8 per cent, saying to achieve the yearly target of 7.5 per cent, it must reach 9 per cent in the fourth quarter.

The NA leader said the legislature has approved laws relating to land, housing, real estate, and credit institutions, asking HCM City to review its issued documents to put the laws in place.

The southern largest economic hub was asked to raise its competitiveness, productivity, and human resource quality to prepare for the municipal Party Congress, and all-level Party Congresses, towards the 14th National Party Congress, and the elections of the 16th NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2026-2031 term.

Regarding public investment disbursement, Mẫn asked HCM City to trace the root causes of its sluggishness over the past nine months as the rate stood at only 20.2 per cent.

At the working session, the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Văn Mãi reported the city’s socio-economic situation, as well as issues regarding major projects on Belt Road No 4, urban railway, and international financial centre, among others.

Delegates touched upon how to tangle knots in the implementation of the resolutions in HCM City. — VNS