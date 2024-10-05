Party official works with National Secretary of French Socialist Party for International Relations

PARIS — Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung has held a working session with National Secretary of the Socialist Party for International Relations of France Dylan Boutiflat in Paris.

The working session took place as part of Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm’s trip to Paris to attend the 19th Francophonie Summit and for an official visit to France.

Trung discussed the development of the Việt Nam-France relations, including the relationship between the CPV and political parties in France, highlighting the importance development step of the Việt Nam-France ties through Lâm's visit.

He also provided an update on Việt Nam's achievements over nearly 40 years of renewal and its progress in realising the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, and expressed gratitude to the Socialist Party for its support to Việt Nam and the Việt Nam-France relationship.

Boutiflat, for his part, congratulated Việt Nam on its accomplishments across various sectors under the CPV leadership. He also commended the CPV's vision in setting development goals until 2030 and 2045.

The Socialist Party, he noted, is dedicated to formulating policies that prioritise the interests of the people and contribute to the global role of socialist parties in addressing global issues.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the fruitful development of the Việt Nam-France relations and affirmed their desire to further strengthen the ties in the future. — VNS