Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese, Irish high-ranking Party officials meet

October 04, 2024 - 10:19
Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung had a working session with Communist Party of Ireland International Secretary Graham Harrington on Thursday.
Lê Hoài Trung, Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and Chairman of the committee’s Commission for External Relations. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung had a working session with Communist Party of Ireland International Secretary Graham Harrington on Thursday.

The meeting took place within the framework of the state visit to Ireland by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm.

Harrington spoke highly of Lam’s visit, saying it significantly contributes to consolidating the traditional relationship between the two countries, expanding their cooperation, and promoting the relations between the CPV and political parties in Ireland.

The Communist Party of Ireland stands ready to work to enhance the relations between the two Parties, countries, and peoples, he said.

Trung briefed the host on Viêt Nam’s achievements and lessons drawn in nearly 40 years of Đổi Mới (Renewal), as well as its foreign policy which attaches importance to relations with communist parties and traditional friends.

Highlighting the new develop byments of the Việt Nam-Ireland relations, both welcomed the opening of the Vietnamese Embassy in the host country, which is expected to help strengthen and open cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

They also exchanged views on some regional and international issues of shared concern. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

HCM City event marks 71st anniversary of Cuba's Moncada Barracks battle

Speaking at the get-together, Chairwoman of the Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Association of HCM City Trương Thị Hiền highlighted the significance of the attack and the Việt Nam-Cuba relationship, founded and cultivated by Presidents Hồ Chí Minh and Fidel Castro, and fostered by generations of leaders and people of both countries.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom