Vietnamese, Irish high-ranking Party officials meet

HÀ NỘI — Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung had a working session with Communist Party of Ireland International Secretary Graham Harrington on Thursday.

The meeting took place within the framework of the state visit to Ireland by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm.

Harrington spoke highly of Lam’s visit, saying it significantly contributes to consolidating the traditional relationship between the two countries, expanding their cooperation, and promoting the relations between the CPV and political parties in Ireland.

The Communist Party of Ireland stands ready to work to enhance the relations between the two Parties, countries, and peoples, he said.

Trung briefed the host on Viêt Nam’s achievements and lessons drawn in nearly 40 years of Đổi Mới (Renewal), as well as its foreign policy which attaches importance to relations with communist parties and traditional friends.

Highlighting the new develop byments of the Việt Nam-Ireland relations, both welcomed the opening of the Vietnamese Embassy in the host country, which is expected to help strengthen and open cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

They also exchanged views on some regional and international issues of shared concern. — VNS