Vietnamese top leader wraps up state visit to Ireland, heads to France

DUBLIN — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm left Dublin on October 3 late afternoon (local time), concluding his state visit to Ireland, and heading to Paris for his attendance at the 19th Francophonie Summit and his official visit to France from October 3-7.

While in Ireland, Lâm held talks with President Michael Higgins, met with Prime Minister Simon Harris, and Cathaoirleach of the Seanad Éireann (speaker of the upper house) Jerry Buttimer, received Honourary Consul of Việt Nam Patrick McKillen, attended a business forum, witnessed the exchange of cooperation agreements, visited the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research & Training, and met with the Vietnamese community and the Embassy of Việt Nam in the UK and Northern Ireland’s staff.

During the meetings, leaders of both sides affirmed that this state visit marks an important milestone nearly 30 years after the establishing bilateral diplomatic relations. They emphasised the significance of further strengthening the Việt Nam-Ireland relations, and agreed to cooperate for the prosperity and comprehensive development of both nations, as well as for peace, cooperation, and global development, in line with the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Regarding the enhancement of political, diplomatic, and security cooperation, both sides reiterated the importance of collaboration in addressing security threats, and agreed to intensify exchanges and promote cooperation in the areas of cybersecurity and combating transnational organised crime. They acknowledged the significance of promoting human rights, to be implemented in accordance with the circumstances, laws, and international commitments of each country.

The two sides welcomed the establishment of a strategic partnership on higher education between the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training and the Irish Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, as well as the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Việt Nam National University - Hà Nội and leading universities of Ireland.

Lâm thanked the Irish Government for providing aid packages for Việt Nam, helping the country achieve many Millennium Development Goals ahead of schedule, and realise the Sustainable Development Goals.

Prime Minister Simon Harris affirmed that Ireland will continue to support Việt Nam in areas such as climate change adaptation, livelihoods, and humanitarian assistance to address bomb and mine consequences, nutrition, higher education, and governance.

Việt Nam highly values Ireland's support in research and technical assistance in the field of agriculture. Both sides welcomed the signing of an MoU on cooperation in the transition to a sustainable food system between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Việt Nam and the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine of Ireland during this visit.

Regarding science and technology cooperation, they recognised the potential for collaboration in promoting innovation, digital transformation, climate change adaptation, the development of high-quality human resources, and other areas of mutual interest.

Both sides agreed on the importance of cultural and artistic exchanges, tourism promotion, and people-to-people exchanges to foster mutual understanding and strengthen the friendship between the peoples of the two nations.

On international and regional issues, they reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea).

They emphasised the need for peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), and stressed the necessity of establishing a comprehensive, fair, and lasting peace in Ukraine, in line with the United Nations Charter and international law and the principles of respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all nations.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Gaza, called for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages, and emphasised the need for enhanced humanitarian aid efforts.

During the visit, General Secretary and President Tô Lâm witnessed the signing ceremony of several cooperation documents. He and Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris jointly attended the signing ceremony of cooperation agreements involving several ministries and sectors. — VNS