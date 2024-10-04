Việt Nam, Ireland issue joint statement on strengthening bilateral partnership

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Ireland have issued a 17-point joint statement on the strengthening of bilateral partnership, on the occasion of Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm’s state visit to the European country from October 1-3.

The joint statement wrote that Lâm and Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris updated each other on domestic developments, discussed ways to further advance bilateral relations, and exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual interest.

Harris expressed condolences on behalf of the Irish people on the recent devastation and loss of life caused by Typhoon Yagi, and affirmed that Ireland is willing to give support to the emergency response at this difficult time.

The two leaders acknowledged that the state visit is an important milestone after nearly 30 years of diplomatic relations, and affirmed the importance of further strengthening Việt Nam-Ireland relations. They agreed to work for the prosperity and inclusive development of both countries, and for peace, cooperation and development globally, in accordance with the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.

They recognised the importance of high-level visits and regular exchanges, and were unanimous in the maintenance of cooperation between the two Foreign Ministries, including through the bilateral consultations mechanism signed by their respective Foreign Ministers in February 2024.

Harris welcomed Lâm's announcement that Việt Nam plans to open an Embassy in Ireland. The two sides welcomed the establishment of an Ireland-Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Group and a Việt Nam-Ireland Parliamentary Friendship Group, which will foster greater understanding between the two countries’ parliaments.

Both leaders greatly appreciated the bridging role and positive contributions of the Vietnamese community in Ireland and the Irish community in Việt Nam.

They reiterated the importance of cooperation in the face of security threats, and agreed that the two countries will increase exchanges, promote cooperation in the field of cyber security and prevention of transnational organised crime.

Both sides acknowledged the importance of the promotion of human rights, taking into account each country’s characteristics and law and their international obligations.

They also welcomed the new Sectoral Strategic Partnership in Higher Education and affirmed the importance of building a comprehensive partnership framework at the appropriate time.

The two leaders welcomed the significant and growing trade relationship between Việt Nam and Ireland. They reaffirmed the importance of the full implementation of the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and discussed the value of the Việt Nam-EU Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), which will contribute to favourable trade and investment conditions between both countries.

Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm thanked the Irish Government for its development cooperation programme, which has supported Việt Nam in achieving many development goals ahead of schedule. The Irish Prime Minister affirmed his country will continue supporting Việt Nam in various fields.

Việt Nam greatly appreciates Ireland's support in research and technical assistance in the agricultural sector.

Both sides welcomed the potential for cooperation in promoting innovation, digital transformation, climate change adaptation, the development of high-quality human resources, and other areas of mutual interest.

They agreed on the value of cultural and artistic exchanges, tourism promotion, and people-to-people exchanges, which contribute to enhancing mutual understanding and fostering friendship between the two nations.

Both parties committed to strengthening coordination and mutual support at international and regional forums, particularly the United Nations and the ASEAN-EU framework. They expressed their support for a united, strong, and prosperous ASEAN community playing a central role in regional architecture and enhancing the ASEAN-EU Strategic Partnership.

The two sides reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea), and the importance of resolving disputes by peaceful means, and in accordance with international law, in particular UNCLOS 1982. They emphasised the need to establish a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and international law. They highlighted the principles of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states. The leaders discussed the situation in Gaza, called for an immediate ceasefire and hostage release deal, and underlined the need for dramatic scaling up of humanitarian assistance.

The two leaders acknowledged the significant contributions of Ireland and Việt Nam to United Nations Peacekeeping Operations and agreed to explore opportunities for future cooperation and experience sharing. — VNS