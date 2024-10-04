Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese leader visits Ireland's National Institute for Bioprocessing Research & Training

October 04, 2024 - 07:54
Việt Nam and Ireland will strengthen biotechnology research cooperation in pharmaceuticals to serve public health care, with a focus on next-generation vaccine technology and the diagnosis and treatment of emerging, re-emerging, and zoonotic diseases.

 

Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm at the Ireland's National Institute for Bioprocessing Research & Training in Dublin on October 3. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng

DUBLIN — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm visited Ireland's National Institute for Bioprocessing Research & Training in Dublin on October 3 during his state visit to the European country.

Impressed by the institute's modern facilities, professional working environment, and achievements in training and research, the leader shared that biotechnology in Việt Nam has already been widely applied across various sectors, including health care, agriculture, food, industry, energy, and the environment. Among these, the pharmaceutical sector is developing the fastest and has the largest market size, as it addresses emerging infectious diseases.

He went on to highlight Việt Nam's two main objectives in biotechnology, which are to develop into a globally recognised biotechnology hub and a leading centre for biotechnology production and smart services in Asia, and to build the sector into a key economic and technical industry with a significant contribution to the country's GDP.

On this occasion, the Party General Secretary and State President expressed his hope that Việt Nam and Ireland will strengthen biotechnology research cooperation in pharmaceuticals to serve public health care, with a focus on next-generation vaccine technology and the diagnosis and treatment of emerging, re-emerging, and zoonotic diseases.

He said it is necessary to enhance joint research programmes and training initiatives between the two sides’ institutes, universities, and scientists, with the national institute of Ireland playing a key role in fostering this collaboration. — VNA/VNS

Ireland-Vietnam relation friendship co-operation

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

HCM City event marks 71st anniversary of Cuba's Moncada Barracks battle

Speaking at the get-together, Chairwoman of the Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Association of HCM City Trương Thị Hiền highlighted the significance of the attack and the Việt Nam-Cuba relationship, founded and cultivated by Presidents Hồ Chí Minh and Fidel Castro, and fostered by generations of leaders and people of both countries.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom