Vietnamese leader visits Ireland's National Institute for Bioprocessing Research & Training

DUBLIN — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm visited Ireland's National Institute for Bioprocessing Research & Training in Dublin on October 3 during his state visit to the European country.

Impressed by the institute's modern facilities, professional working environment, and achievements in training and research, the leader shared that biotechnology in Việt Nam has already been widely applied across various sectors, including health care, agriculture, food, industry, energy, and the environment. Among these, the pharmaceutical sector is developing the fastest and has the largest market size, as it addresses emerging infectious diseases.

He went on to highlight Việt Nam's two main objectives in biotechnology, which are to develop into a globally recognised biotechnology hub and a leading centre for biotechnology production and smart services in Asia, and to build the sector into a key economic and technical industry with a significant contribution to the country's GDP.

On this occasion, the Party General Secretary and State President expressed his hope that Việt Nam and Ireland will strengthen biotechnology research cooperation in pharmaceuticals to serve public health care, with a focus on next-generation vaccine technology and the diagnosis and treatment of emerging, re-emerging, and zoonotic diseases.

He said it is necessary to enhance joint research programmes and training initiatives between the two sides’ institutes, universities, and scientists, with the national institute of Ireland playing a key role in fostering this collaboration. — VNA/VNS