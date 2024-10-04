Top leader receives Honourary Consul, meets Vietnamese community in Ireland

DUBLIN — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm received Honourary Consul of Việt Nam in Ireland Patrick McKillen in Dublin on October 3 (local time), within the framework of his state visit to the European country.

He spoke highly of the important role and close coordination of McKillen as the first Honourary Consul of Việt Nam in Ireland, which has significantly contributed to strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

To enhance bilateral cooperation and connectivity in the coming time, he expressed his hope that the Honourary Consul will act as a bridge to promote delegation exchanges between localities and businesses from both sides, and encourage Irish companies to continue expanding their collaboration activities with Vietnamese partners in areas of mutual interest, such as education, science and technology, innovation, and renewable energy.

Announcing that Việt Nam is taking steps to establish an embassy in Ireland, the top leader said he wishes to receive McKillen’s support during the establishment and operation of this office.

McKillen, who is Director of Pacific Land Limited, reported to the leader that his company has been actively promoting cooperation activities with Vietnamese businesses.

He affirmed his commitment to supporting the Vietnamese community in Ireland, including students, by organising activities to promote Việt Nam's culture and people in Dublin and throughout Ireland, thereby contributing to expanding mutual understanding and fostering multifaceted bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

In his capacity as a business leader, McKillen expressed his desire to develop biotechnology investments in Việt Nam, and actively promote projects related to the cooperation and development of biotechnology initiatives.

He stated that his company has received a decision to establish the Hà Nội Biotechnology High-Tech Park, and is closely coordinating with the Hanoi People's Committee and relevant ministries to complete the necessary procedures for the timely implementation of the project, ensuring its effectiveness and compliance with regulations.

He said he hopes to continue receiving support from Vietnamese ministries and sectors in the coming time to ensure the project is carried out effectively.

Also as part of his state visit to Ireland, Lâm met with 130 representatives of the Vietnamese community residing in Ireland, as well as officials and staff from the Embassy of Việt Nam in the UK and Northern Ireland which also covers Ireland.

During the meeting, Ambassador Đỗ Minh Hùng briefed the leader on the situation of the Vietnamese community in Ireland and the work of the embassy.

With approximately 5,000 members, the Vietnamese community in Ireland continues to uphold its spirit of solidarity, preserving traditional cultural values and the Vietnamese language, while making positive contributions to the country’s development and integration.

Đinh Đình Thuý, representing the Vietnamese Association in Ireland, expressed his desire for continued attention from the Party and State to the overseas Vietnamese community, including regular updates on policies concerning Vietnamese abroad. He also expressed this hope for the establishment of a Vietnamese embassy in Ireland in the near future.

Associate Professor Trần Lê Nam raised proposals on advancing reforms in higher and postgraduate education, with policies that facilitate academic staff in focusing on research, keeping pace with new technologies, and advancing professional development. He also suggested reforming the funding model of the National Foundation for Science and Technology Development (NAFOSTED) to better support research initiatives.

Meanwhile, Nguyễn Hải Anh, Chairman of the Vietnamese Student Association in Ireland, expressed his desire for more educational cooperation programmes, scientific research exchanges, and cultural exchange initiatives between the two countries, as well as the expansion of scholarship programmes and learning opportunities for Vietnamese youth.

Lâm thanked the community for their contributions to the compatriots back home, especially those affected by Typhoon Yagi. He affirmed that Việt Nam always stands by its overseas compatriots, and the Party and State consider the overseas Vietnamese community an inseparable part and an important resource for the Vietnamese nation. Many of the Party and State’s policies aimed at supporting the overseas Vietnamese community have been and will continue to be implemented.

The top leader expressed confidence that the Vietnamese community in Ireland will continue to grow and thrive, enhancing their reputation and standing within Irish society, and serving as a strong bridge for Việt Nam-Ireland relations.

He also asked the Vietnamese Embassy in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, as well as the future Embassy of Việt Nam in Ireland, to further improve its support for the overseas Vietnamese community. — VNA/VNS