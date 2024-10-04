Party leaders congratulate newly-elected chairmen of Japanese political parties

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to newly elected Chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba.

The message was delivered on the occasion of Japanese political parties, including the LDP, the Komeito Party, and the Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP), holding their congresses and electing new leaders.

The same day, Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee's Secretariat Luong Cuong and Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung also sent congratulations to Ishii Keiichi and Noda Yoshihiko, the new chairmen of the Komeito Party and the CDP, respectively.

In the messages, the Vietnamese Party leaders expressed their pleasure at the strong, rapid, and comprehensive development of the Việt Nam-Japan relationship, as well as the fruitful cooperation between the CPV and the Japanese political parties.

Congratulating Shigeru Ishiba, top Vietnamese leader Tô Lâm emphasised that Việt Nam consistently regards Japan as an important comprehensive strategic partner, and supports it in playing an active role in regional and international issues. He also affirmed Việt Nam's readiness to work with the LDP and the Government of Japan to further deepen the Việt Nam-Japan comprehensive strategic partnership, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. — VNS