Việt Nam condemns attack on UAE ambassador’s residence in Sudan

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam condemns the attack on the residence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Sudan, Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said while answering a reporter's query on Friday.

Hằng said the premises of diplomatic missions and private residences of diplomatic officials must be respected and protected in accordance with international law, including the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. — VNS