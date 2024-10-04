Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam condemns attack on UAE ambassador’s residence in Sudan

October 04, 2024 - 20:55
Việt Nam condemns the attack on the residence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Sudan, Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said while answering a reporter's query on Friday.
Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam condemns the attack on the residence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Sudan, Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said while answering a reporter's query on Friday.

Hằng said the premises of diplomatic missions and private residences of diplomatic officials must be respected and protected in accordance with international law, including the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. — VNS







Promoting economic ties with Francophone community a priority of Việt Nam: leader

He said the Francophone community, home to a combined population of about 1.2 billion, 16 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product and 20 per cent of global trade, is a highly potential land for economic partnerships. As an active and responsible member of this community, Việt Nam strongly supports and actively engages in the community’s efforts to enhance economic cooperation for member countries’ prosperity and sustainable development.

