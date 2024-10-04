ASEAN, Việt Nam affirm commitments on social development

NEW YORK — ASEAN always takes social development as a top priority associated with commitments to implementing the United Nations (UN) 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development toward building an inclusive, fair and people-centred society, said Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN.

The ambassador made the remark on behalf of ASEAN countries at a meeting of Committee on Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Issues (Third Committee) of the 79th session of UN General Assembly in New York on October 3.

He highlighted ASEAN’s efforts and outcomes in reducing poverty, promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment, bringing into full play the role and potential of youth, as well as ensuring the rights and welfare of the elderly and people with disabilities.

Giang affirmed that ASEAN is committed to accelerating the implementation of the social development agenda, the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and its other relevant cooperation frameworks to build a resilient, inclusive community where no one is left behind.

On the same day, Minister Counsellor and Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN Nguyễn Hoàng Nguyên said that current urgent challenges, such as conflicts, climate change, disparities in development level and access to education and health services, as well as the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals that have yet to meet the set progress, are negatively affecting social cohesion and stability globally.

Addressing these challenges requires joint and timely efforts from the international community, in which people need to always be placed at the centre of all policies and actions, he added.

Sharing Việt Nam's efforts and achievements after nearly 40 years of implementing đổi mới (Renewal) process, Nguyên affirmed that Việt Nam will continue its efforts to improve policies and laws, strengthen international cooperation to build a fair society, and prioritise ensuring welfare and creating favourable conditions for people to develop their potential, thus contributing to the national development. — VNS