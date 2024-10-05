Top Vietnamese leader meets Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Ghana presidents in France

PARIS — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm met with the Presidents of Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar and Ghana within the framework of the 19th Francophonie Summit at Villers-Cotterêts castle, France, on October 4.

Meeting with President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissco Embaló, the Vietnamese leader said the President's official visit to Việt Nam from September 5 to 8 has created new momentum for Việt Nam-Guinea-Bissau relations. He added he has directed relevant departments, ministries, branches, and agencies of Việt Nam to coordinate closely with partner agencies of Guinea-Bissau to effectively implement the results of the visit.

The two leaders reaffirmed their respect for the traditional friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Guinea-Bissau; while expressing their joy at the active and effective coordination between the two countries at multilateral forums, including the United Nations and Francophone.

On the occasion, the President of Guinea-Bissau reiterated the invitation to Lâm to visit Guinea-Bissau as soon as possible.

Meanwhile President of Madagascar Andry Nirina Rajoelina recalled his good memories of his visit to Việt Nam in 2007 and expressed his great impression of Hạ Long Bay.

Both leaders of Việt Nam and Madagascar affirmed that they treasure the two countries’ traditional friendship and cooperation that has been built and developed over the past 50 years, while expressing their determination to strengthen bilateral relations at all levels, channels and in all fields, especially the exchange of high-level delegations and collaboration in agriculture.

The Madagascar President expressed his impression of Việt Nam’s achievements, proposing the two sides exploring opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, especially in rice production.

At their meeting, the Vietnamese leader and President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo highly valued recent outcomes of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, especially economy.

They agreed that the two sides need to increase the exchange of all-level delegations, and promote the implementation of practical measures to effectively exploit the potential and strength of each side, for the development and prosperity of both countries. — VNS