Việt Nam’s top leader meets Canadian, Belgian PMs in Paris

PARIS — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm had meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Belgian PM Alexander De Croo in Paris on October 5 within the framework of the 19th Francophonie Summit.

Talking to the Canadian PM, Lâm stated Việt Nam attaches importance to the comprehensive partnership with Canada, and that it will join the North American nation in continuing to intensify this relationship in all fields on the basis of mutual benefits and mutual trust, thus contributing to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

He also thanked Canada for providing CAD$560,000 (US$415,000) in aid for Việt Nam to address the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi.

Congratulating Canada on assuming the presidency of the Group of Seven (G7), he affirmed that Việt Nam will keep working with Canada and other G7 countries to contribute to this bloc’s cooperation contents, including green growth and sustainable development.

To bolster the two countries’ comprehensive partnership, the Vietnamese leader suggested both sides increase mutual visits at all levels, improve the efficiency of existing bilateral dialogue mechanisms, seize opportunities generated by the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) so that economic, trade and investment ties become increasingly substantive and effective, reinforce collaboration in climate change response, and actively coordinate and support each other at multilateral forums, including the United Nations and the International Organisation of La Francophonie.

Agreeing with Lâm’s suggestions, Trudeau said his country treasures its relations with Việt Nam and will continue bolstering their comprehensive partnership in priority areas, especially politics-diplomacy, economy-trade, national defence, education-training, and people-to-people exchange. It will maintain assistance for Việt Nam to engage in UN peacekeeping operations.

Lâm called for Trudeau and the Canadian Government’s continued creation of favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live and work in the country. Meanwhile, Trudeau highly valued the role of Vietnamese students in his country in the development of bilateral ties.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese leader invited the Canadian PM to visit the Southeast Asian nation in the near future. Trudeau accepted the invitation with pleasure and expressed his hope to pay a visit soon.

At the meeting with the Belgian PM, the Vietnamese Party leader and State President noted that Việt Nam always treasures the traditional friendship and cooperation with Belgium, an important member of the European Union and the Francophone community.

He appreciated the Belgian parliament’s approval of a resolution on support for Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange (AO) in October 2023, voicing his hope that Belgium will continue helping Việt Nam to handle war consequences, especially assisting AO victims.

Lâm called on Belgium to soon finalise the ratification of the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and advocate the European Commission’s early removal of the “yellow card” warning over illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing for Việt Nam’s seafood export.

He suggested reinforcing collaboration in the fields of renewable energy, logistics services, high technology, artificial intelligence, green development, education-training, and cultural exchange, while working together to capitalise on the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Expressing his sympathy on the consequences of Typhoon Yagi, De Croo said the Vietnamese people have bravely coped with this storm. He agreed with Lâm’s proposal on stronger cooperation in climate change response.

To further strengthen Việt Nam-Belgium relations, the two leaders agreed to step up all-level delegations, especially those at high levels.

The Belgian PM said the time for a visit to Việt Nam by the Belgian King and Queen will be confirmed soon, adding he also hopes to pay an official visit to the country at an appropriate time.

The leaders of Việt Nam and Belgium stated that their countries will sustain close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums and international organisations, thereby helping ensure peace, security, cooperation, and development in the regions and the world at large.

At the meetings, the Vietnamese leader and the Canadian and Belgium PMs also exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern, including ensuring peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in seas and oceans, including the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea); supporting the respect for international law; and the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). — VNS