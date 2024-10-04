VPS dominates brokerage market share on HNX and UPCoM in Q3

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) has just announced the Top 10 brokerage market share list for the stock market in the third quarter of 2024, with VPS Securities JSC taking the top spot on both HNX and UPCoM.

The landscape of Việt Nam's brokerage market shares witnessed notable shifts in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter.

Despite a 3.02 per cent decrease from the previous quarter, VPS Securities maintained its lead with a market share of 21.18 per cent. Noteworthy movements include APG Securities JSC securing the seventh spot and Bảo Việt Securities JSC (BVSC) claiming the ninth position.

Meanwhile, absent from the Top 10 on the HNX and UPCoM in Q3 were Vietcombank Securities Company and FPT Securities JSC, both former Top 10 members in Q2.

BIDV Securities JSC went up two ranks to claim the sixth position, whereas Mirae Asset Securities JSC went down two ranks to the eighth spot.

While market shares fluctuated within the remaining positions, the collective share of the Top 10 stood at 64.57 per cent, slightly lower than the 67.43 per cent recorded in the previous quarter.

On the UPCoM trading platform, VPS Securities continued to dominate, bolstering its market share by an additional 2.61 percentage points to reach an impressive 30.77 per cent.

The Top 10 ranking saw significant shuffles, with Vietnam Construction Securities JSC and MB Securities JSC both going up one rank, and VNDirect Securities Corporation slipping down two ranks to the fifth position.

Following a 0.48 per cent market share loss, Hồ Chí Minh City Securities Corporation (HSC) dropped by one rank. Mirae Asset Securities Company debuted at the ninth position with a 3.06 per cent market share, while BIDV Securities exited the Top 10 list.

With VPS's remarkable market share surge, the Top 10 collectively commanded 72.97 per cent of the UPCoM market share, marking an increase from the 70.35 per cent share in the preceding quarter. — VNS