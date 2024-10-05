Politics & Law
Home Economy

VN earns over US$7 billion from fishery exports in nine months

October 05, 2024 - 11:26
After years of disruption due to COVID-19, conflicts, and inflation, global markets are stabilising, allowing Việt Nam's fishery exports to regain momentum.
Pangasius (tra fish) are cleaned and processed for exports at Cửu Long Fish JSC in the southern province of An Giang. — VNA/VNS Photo Công Mạo

HCM CITY — Việt Nam’s fishery exports reached US$866 million in September, bringing the total for the first nine months of 2024 to $7.16 billion, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has reported.

This is a year-on-year increase of 8.5 per cent.

After years of disruption due to COVID-19, conflicts, and inflation, global markets are stabilising, allowing Việt Nam's fishery exports to regain momentum, especially in the second half of the year, VASEP said.

In the third quarter alone, fishery exports hit $2.76 billion, a nearly 13 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Key products saw significant growth, with pangasius (tra fish) shipments up 13.5 per cent, shrimp 17.5 per cent, crab 56 per cent, and shelled mollusks 95 per cent.

Shrimp remains the top foreign currency earner, approximating $2.8 billion in the first nine months, a 10.5 per cent increase.

While frozen shrimp exports face competition from Ecuador and India, processed shrimp maintains a strong market position.

Overseas shipments of processed whiteleg shrimp grew by nearly 10 per cent, while frozen whiteleg shrimp rose 4.5 per cent.

Tra fish brought home $1.46 billion from January to September, an 8 per cent annual rise, with processed products surging 42 per cent.

Tuna exports, while strong earlier in the year, have slowed since August due to raw material shortages, but still increased 16 per cent to reach $715 million in nine months.

Crab exports have seen exceptional growth, by 56 per cent in the third quarter and 66 per cent over nine months, primarily driven by demand from China.

VASEP forecasts that the total export value of fishery products for 2024 will hit $9.5 billion, a 7 per cent increase from 2023.

Shrimp exports are expected to reach nearly $4 billion, tra fish $2 billion, tuna close to $1 billion, and squid and octopus about $640 million. — VNA/VNS

Economy

Entrepreneurs, businesses must pioneer in five aspects: PM

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked entrepreneurs and businesses to pioneer in five aspects to grow together with the country while hosting a delegation of entrepreneurs and representatives from businesses in Hà Nội on Friday on the occasion of the Việt Nam Entrepreneurs Day.
Economy

Samsung opens new store in Hà Nội

Samsung Vietnam on Friday announced the grand opening of Samsung West Lake, a new retail store at Lotte West Lake in Hà Nội. This marks a significant milestone in Samsung’s journey to deliver exceptional experiences to customers.
Economy

Korean visitors increase spending in Việt Nam: Visa

The Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism said Việt Nam welcomed more than 11.4 million foreign arrivals during January – August, a year-on-year increase of 46 per cent. The RoK continued to be Vietnam’s largest source market of tourists with more than three million travellers over the eight-month span.
Economy

Winners of the Vietnam ESG Initiative 2024 honoured

The Agency for Enterprise Development (AED) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) conducted the Vietnam ESG Initiative 2024 Award Ceremony and Introduction of Instruments for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practices in Enterprises on October 3 in Hà Nội.

