International concerns raised over Chinese force's brutal behaviours towards Vietnamese fishermen

HÀ NỘI — Several countries and international organisations have voiced concerns over Chinese law enforcement force’s brutal behaviours towards Vietnamese fishermen operating in Việt Nam's Hoàng Sa (Paracel) archipelago area on September 29.

On his Twitter/X account on October 3, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated the US is deeply concerned by reports of dangerous actions by Chinese law enforcement vessels against Vietnamese fishing vessels around the Hoàng Sa archipelago on September 29, stressing that the US calls on China to desist from dangerous and destabilising conduct in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea).

The European Union (EU) Delegation to Việt Nam also expressed deep concern at reports related to the case, and emphasised the need to uphold and respect the UN Charter, the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), and other international norms related to the safety of human life at sea. The delegation said it also condemns any illegal actions or escalations that undermine these principles of international law and threaten peace and stability in the region.

New Zealand Embassy in Việt Nam also expressed deep concerns reports of dangerous actions by vessels against fishing vessels in the Paracel Islands, calling them actions that "undermine international law, safety at sea, threaten regional stability and prosperity."

UK Ambassador Iain Frew shared that "I am concerned by reports of violence against Vietnamese fishermen in the South China Sea. Such actions put civilians’ safety at risk & threaten stability. The UK calls for adherence to international law, in particular UNCLOS, to ensure peace, stability & safety in the South China Sea."

Shawn Steil, Canadian Ambassador to Việt Nam, stated that "I am deeply concerned for the health and safety of Vietnamese fisherman involved in the incident on 29 September, and the ongoing PRC actions against civilian vessels in the South China Sea.

"International rules and norms, including those codified in UNCLOS provide for the peaceful resolution of disputes. The use of coercion, intimidation and force in violation of international law is a danger to all," he added.

On October 4, the Philippines also condemned the violent and illegal actions of the Chinese law enforcement force against Vietnamese fishermen in the Hoàng Sa archipelago.

The Philippine Daily Inquirer quoted Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Año as emphasising that the use of force by the Chinese law enforcement force against Vietnamese fishermen violates international law, particularly UNCLOS 1982.

On the same day, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) of the Philippines issued a statement, underlining the importance of resolving disputes in the East Sea peacefully and in line with international law, especially UNCLOS 1982.

It is a paramount obligation to ensure the safety at sea of vessels and their crew, especially fisherfolk, the DFA said.

Regarding the Chinese law enforcement force’s suppression, injuring, and seizure of property of Vietnamese fishermen on fishing vessel QNg 95739-TS from central province of Quảng Ngãi while the boat was operating in Việt Nam's Hoàng Sa archipelago area, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng has stated that Việt Nam is extremely concerned about, discontented with, and resolutely opposes the Chinese law enforcement force’s brutal behaviours.

She emphasised that the abovementioned acts by the Chinese law enforcement force had seriously violated Việt Nam's sovereignty over the Hoàng Sa archipelago, infringed international law and UNCLOS 1982, and run counter to the common perceptions of the two countries’ high-ranking leaders about better control and management of disputes at sea.

Việt Nam is extremely concerned about, discontented with, and resolutely opposes the Chinese law enforcement force’s brutal behaviours towards the Vietnamese fishermen and fishing vessel operating in Việt Nam's Hoàng Sa archipelago area, which injured, threatened the lives, and caused property damage to the Vietnamese fishermen, she said.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sternly communicated with the Chinese Embassy in Hanoi, strongly opposed the abovementioned acts by the Chinese law enforcement force, and demanded China to fully respect Việt Nam's sovereignty over the Hoàng Sa archipelago, quickly investigate and announce results to the Vietnamese side, and not repeat similar acts, she went on. — VNS