Việt Nam sends sympathy to Philippines over typhoon consequences

HÀ NỘI — Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân sent a message of sympathy to her Philippine counterpart Sara Duterte on Monday over the aftermath of Typhoon Trami, which has caused significant losses of life and property in the country's northwestern region.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also extended condolences to Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique A. Manalo.

According to the Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), catastrophic flooding and landslides triggered by Typhoon Trami have left at least 116 dead and 39 missing in the country. — VNS