Việt Nam sends sympathy to Philippines over typhoon consequences

Typhoon Trami claims two lives, leaves one person missing
Severe flooding, triggered by Typhoon Trami, has resulted in two fatalities in the central province of Thừa Thiên-Huế, with victims swept away by the deluge.
|Trami typhoon destroys residents’ houses in Batangas Province in Philippines on October 25. — THX/VNA Photo
HÀ NỘI — Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân sent a message of sympathy to her Philippine counterpart Sara Duterte on Monday over the aftermath of Typhoon Trami, which has caused significant losses of life and property in the country's northwestern region.
On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also extended condolences to Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique A. Manalo.
According to the Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), catastrophic flooding and landslides triggered by Typhoon Trami have left at least 116 dead and 39 missing in the country. — VNS